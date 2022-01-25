East Cork parcel guided at €12,000/ac as smaller holdings command premium prices

This 17ac of prime land at Kingswood in Dublin has obvious development potential

50ac of tillage land on the outskirts of Rathangan in Co Kildare adjoins the 2017 village development plan boundary.

The land is in need of attention but is fundamentally sound

The four-bay shed has slats at one side and dry bedding at the other

The 25.5ac holding at Conna is bounded by the road and the River Bride.

Facilities: The 25.5ac farm at Conna, Co Cork has a four-bay shed with feeding bay

Small holdings in prime farming areas are continuing to command premium prices.

East Cork land is a sure bet when it comes to productive farming and turning a decent bob in a property sale.

Blarney auctioneer Dan Fleming didn’t have to draw a breath when he quoted a guide price of €12,000/ac for a 25.5ac farm 800m from the village of Conna on the road to Tallow.

The roadside land is laid out in three fields, and while it has been rented for some time and is in need of some attention, it is still fundamentally sound.

The boundary on one side is formed by the River Bride, which flows through the heart of the dairyland that once made up the bulk of the Castlelyons Co-op catchment area.

The farm includes a four-column cattle shed with slats and a dry bedding area, with a central feeding passage. The building has accommodation for about 50 cattle.

According to Mr Fleming, the place would make an ideal out-farm for an existing holding or could be turned into a compact residential hobby farm.

Kildare tillage ground for €14,000ac

In Co Kildare a 50ac parcel of tillage ground bordering Rathangan and adjoining the 2017 village development plan boundary is on the private treaty market with a guide of €700,000 or €14,000/ac.

Located 10km from Kildare town and 9km from Monasterevin, the lands are described by auctioneer Paul Doyle of JP&M Doyle as “top-quality, naturally draining arable ground”.

The holding is laid out in good divisions with mature boundaries and generous shelter.

Currently in tillage, Mr Doyle says it would lend itself to a beef, sheep, dairy or equestrian farming. The boundaries offer good shelter for animals.

Access is via a cul-de-sac lane off the R414 1.2km from the town centre.

West Dublin land with rezoning potential

Mr Doyle is also handling the sale of 17ac of ground at Kingswood.

According to the auctioneer the lands are in agricultural use but there is potential for rezoning in the South Dublin Development plan, which is under review.

Located opposite the Kingswood Business Park, the property is 13km from the city centre and 4km west of the Red Cow roundabout.

They have good road frontage and access onto Junction 7 of the Naas road.

The private treaty sale is guided at €695,000 or almost €41,000/ac.