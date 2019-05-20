East Cork 80ac farm holding has mass appeal

The holding comes to auction in an executor sale with a guide price of €12,000/ac and farm payments of €9,001 per annum.

Located just off the M8, the property is five minutes from Glanmire and within easy reach of Cork city.

Laid out in 15 fields and fenced with traditional hedgerow, the land is described by auctioneer Michael Barry as quality, sound, level ground. It is generally in good heart aside from about 10ac of poorer land that needs attention and reclamation. The farm also has road frontage and access to the Ballindenisk road, which makes it easily accessible.

The yard is made up of a range of decent, if dated, buildings that include a four-column hay shed with lean-to, an older three-column shed with lean-to, along with cattle handling facilities and other outbuildings.

The residence is a structurally sound 1960s bungalow in need of some refurbishment, with accommodation that includes a sitting room, kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and four bedrooms. According to Mr Barry, there is considerable interest.

"The quality of the land and the area's farming tradition will bring the farmers in," he said, "but given the location close to the city, it is equally attractive to hobby farmers and people in search of a house with a few acres for a small equestrian holding."

The farm will be sold at auction at the Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire at 3pm on Wednesday, May 29.