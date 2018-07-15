Double whammy in north Cork - Two substantial residential farms - one grassland, the other equestrian - are on the market in the same parish

The North Cork parish of Boherbue, located about 8km from Kanturk, is home to two impressive residential farms on the market by private treaty.

One, a grassland farm extending to 138ac located at Gorteeragh, Boherbue, is guided at €900,000 while the other, Ballyhoulihan Middle Farm, is an 83ac fully kitted out equestrian operation guided at €850,000.

Mike Brady of the Brady group is handling the sale of the 138ac Gorteeragh holding located 5km north of Boherbue, 8km from Kanturk and 7km from Newmarket.

According to Mr Brady, the place is currently a beef farm but was originally in dairying and is suitable for both uses.

The property is in two blocks and five fields split by a country road delivering loads of road frontage. The land is essentially good ground that might need a bit of work.

A range of sheds make up the yard and include a slatted unit with space for 70 cattle, a disused milking parlour, a number of machinery sheds and a covered silage pit.

The house is a solid block of a traditional two-storey farmhouse set on an imposing site built in the 1950s and now in need of some refurbishment. The accommodation includes five bedrooms, two sitting rooms, a kitchen, a utility, a bathroom, aluminium windows and oil-fired central heating. Mr Brady says this would be a good dairy farm or satellite farm serving a larger operation. It is the subject of much interest and is currently bid to €851,000.

Equestrian holding

Nearby at Ballyhoulihan Middle Farm, Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock is handling the sale of an 83ac residential equestrian farm that was recently upgraded with a wide range of top-class facilities. The private treaty sale is guided at €850,000.