Déise views for €1.4m - Modern farmhouse with 107 acres and sea views is a rare find

Farm sales in Waterford are rare enough, the Déise like to hold fast to what they have.

I travelled to the southern coast at Ardmore last week to visit one fine farm of land with an excellent house with a 'granny flat' - and sea views to boot. The 107ac holding is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.4m.

I crossed the Blackwater from neighbouring Cork where auctioneer Brian Gleeson met me and led the way to the farm. A quick turn to the right from the N25 Cork-Waterford road brought us to a side-road and immediately to the farm situated about 11km from Youghal, 19km from Dungarvan and 5.3km from Ardmore.

The farmhouse at Garranfort, Grange is a modern dormer residence on a neat garden. Spacious, bright and elegant, it is finished to a high specification.

The accommodation includes a hallway that leads to a sitting room on one side while ahead is a fine timber staircase. The sitting room is centred round a marble fireplace and lit by two large windows to the front, and a side window looking out to the garden.

Behind the sitting room is a comfortable family room along with a dining room, accessed from the hall and the family room. Adjacent to these is a fully fitted modern kitchen and utility. All rooms to the back are south facing with views to the sea.

The dormer has a one-bedroom 'granny flat' attached

The ground floor also includes a guest WC and a one-bedroom apartment that can, with the locking or opening of a connecting door, be separated from or included with the rest of the house. The apartment accommodation includes a kitchen/dining space, a sitting room, bathroom and a bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom with ensuite facilities, a walk-in wardrobe and a dormer window with great sea views to Ardmore. There are three more bedrooms and a bathroom on the seaward side while an office looks out on to the garden.

The residence is in perfect condition and ready for any occupant to come and put their mark on it.