Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 7 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Déise views for €1.4m - Modern farmhouse with 107 acres and sea views is a rare find

The land is divided into 11 fields by neat hedgerow
The land is divided into 11 fields by neat hedgerow
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Farm sales in Waterford are rare enough, the Déise like to hold fast to what they have.

I travelled to the southern coast at Ardmore last week to visit one fine farm of land with an excellent house with a 'granny flat' - and sea views to boot. The 107ac holding is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.4m.

I crossed the Blackwater from neighbouring Cork where auctioneer Brian Gleeson met me and led the way to the farm. A quick turn to the right from the N25 Cork-Waterford road brought us to a side-road and immediately to the farm situated about 11km from Youghal, 19km from Dungarvan and 5.3km from Ardmore.

The farmhouse at Garranfort, Grange is a modern dormer residence on a neat garden. Spacious, bright and elegant, it is finished to a high specification.

The accommodation includes a hallway that leads to a sitting room on one side while ahead is a fine timber staircase. The sitting room is centred round a marble fireplace and lit by two large windows to the front, and a side window looking out to the garden.

Behind the sitting room is a comfortable family room along with a dining room, accessed from the hall and the family room. Adjacent to these is a fully fitted modern kitchen and utility. All rooms to the back are south facing with views to the sea.

The dormer has a one-bedroom 'granny flat' attached
The dormer has a one-bedroom 'granny flat' attached

The ground floor also includes a guest WC and a one-bedroom apartment that can, with the locking or opening of a connecting door, be separated from or included with the rest of the house. The apartment accommodation includes a kitchen/dining space, a sitting room, bathroom and a bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom with ensuite facilities, a walk-in wardrobe and a dormer window with great sea views to Ardmore. There are three more bedrooms and a bathroom on the seaward side while an office looks out on to the garden.

The residence is in perfect condition and ready for any occupant to come and put their mark on it.

Also Read

The land is the best of ground. Walking it with auctioneer Brian Gleeson, one could not help but admire the healthy sward of grass covering every inch.

Divided into 11 fields by neat hedgerow, towards the back it rises to a slight elevation affording the farm protection from the sea breeze.

A gravel central roadway runs through the middle of the holding, servicing all sections with one field fronting a side-road adjacent to the house. In the event of the requisite permission being obtained, there might be a prospect of planning for this piece.

The frontage could also provide independent access should the land be sold separately from the dwelling.

The yard consists of a range of facilities including an extensive nine-bay round-roof shed with slatted bays and accommodation for up to 100 cattle.

Adjacent is a round-roofed shed with double lean-to suitable for fodder storage, animal accommodation or machinery. A smaller shed is located beside a substantial silage slab while an older round-roof animal shed stands at the other end of the haggard and away from the main yard.

This is a fine farm, it is well cared for and well farmed. Rented in recent years to careful and diligent tenants, it is due to come out of lease shortly. The whole package makes for a really attractive residential unit in a strong farming area. "It is very rare for a farm of this size and quality to come for sale in west Waterford," explains Mr Gleeson, "and I expect a wide range of interest. We can sell it in any number of configurations depending on what the customers require.

"It's in a fantastic location, close to the school, the church and the village and close to a number of lovely beaches.

"The property is within striking distance of Cork and Waterford while Dungarvan and Youghal are on the doorstep."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

'The demand for fodder and forage has resulted in massively increased straw prices'

Analysis: This year’s extreme weather could lead to smarter approaches on...
Kerrygold butter

How demand for Irish butter drove US imports to record high this summer
Skilled machinery workers are being drawn back into the construction sector, resulting in labour shortages for farming contractors

Labour a growing issue for farming as sector becomes more reliant on foreign...
Marcus Stewart and his dog Megan on his farm at Lisbrannan, Co. Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'I can count on one hand the lads I went to school with who are working full-...
Bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Monsanto faces renewed scrutiny on Roundup case
Teagasc Research Centre in Kinsealy

Teagasc's 25 acre Dublin site to hit the market with a valuation of €12m

North-west farmers get rub of the green on grass growth