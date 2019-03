Some of the most expensive land in the country is to be found in and around Adare, about 20km west of Limerick city.

The area, renowned for its farmland, has a thriving tourism industry, and is home to JP McManus's salubrious Adare Manor. A residential address in the area is highly prized, and some local wags refer to it as 'Limerick 4'.

I knew of a priest who, on being appointed PP to the parish, declared: "It's tweeds and gaiters for me darlings, I'm bound for Sweet Adare."

Tom Crosse of GVM, no stranger to tweeds and gaiters, is handling the sale of a 42ac farm on the western edge of the village. The residential holding at Rower Beg is 2.5km from Adare, with frontage on to the N21 linking Limerick to Tralee. It has two entrances on to this road, one leading to the farm and one to the house.

There is also a private roadway running along the side of the holding to which the property has right-of-way access. For sale by public auction, it comes with a guide price of €650,000 or almost €15,500/ac.

The residence is in need of renovation but, according to Mr Crosse, its value lies not in its condition but in the planning permission potential for renovation or replacement.

The land is made up of top-class ground in an area that is home to some of the best dairy farms in the country. Laid out in four large fields fenced with traditional hedgerow, the property is in one block and ideal for dairying.

Mr Crosse expects the sale to attract keen interest from farming and business interests. While the 42ac farm is being guided close to its agricultural value, it will most likely attract buyers with other ideas or potential hobby farmers.