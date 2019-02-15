Farm Ireland
Dairy farmer pays €18,000/ac for prime Cork holding

The farm is laid out in a series of 12 fields and divided by a central roadway.
Jim O'Brien

The auction season has started with a bang in Co Cork, where a 46.2ac holding with a derelict dwelling and a habitable chalet at Knockadooma, Templemartin near Bandon made €840,000, or €18,181/ac.

The roadside holding was offered in lots and as an entire but the entire won the day when a local dairy farmer beat all comers in a 66-bid auction directed by Blarney auctioneer Dan Fleming.

Situated near Crookstown, about 8km east of Bandon, the farm is laid out in a series of 12 fields and divided by a central roadway. It has plenty of road frontage and is described as the best of grazing ground in a very productive farming area.

The grass farm is also suitable for tillage in an area renowned for its dual-purpose holdings.

Auction

At a packed auction room Mr Fleming offered the holding in lots initially. In the first round of bidding a 23.46ac non-residential parcel attracted one bid of €240,000 and held. Next up was a 22.73ac portion of the farm that included the chalet the derelict house and the outbuildings.

This opened at €200,000 and was bid to €220,000, where it held.

Mr Fleming then drew the attention of the attendance to the entire, which opened at a lively €480,000. Two bidders, a solicitor and a dairy farmer, followed it all the way to €827,000, at which point the solicitor dropped out.

Also Read

He was replaced by a new bidder at €830,000, while the original customer, a dairy farmer, followed it all the way. In the final stretch he took it from €830,000 to €840,000 in bids of €1,000. The hammer fell at €840,000.

