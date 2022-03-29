Cream of North Kerry land guided at €20,000/ac

The milking infrastructure is fully intact but it has not been used in eight to ten years

The lands are made up of grazing and tillage.

Some of the most fertile arable land in the country is to be found in North Kerry, and none more fertile than the ground around Ardfert.

The locality is home to one of the more ancient monastic sites in Ireland incorporating the ruin of a 12th-century cathedral dedicated to the wandering St Brendan.

The presence of a monastic settlement is generally a good indication of the quality of the land, and Ardfert is no exception.

I was reminded recently by a native of North Kerry that the village was the venue for the biggest annual cattle fair in Ireland, held on Whit Monday.

He also drew my attention to a 55.5ac farm of land for sale on the outskirts of the village in a townland known as Sackville.

I searched high-up and low down as to why this townland is called Sackville and not a word about it could I find.





Does it have something to do with Lionel Cranfield Sackville, the 1st Duke of Dorset who served as Lord Lieutenant of Ireland for two periods between 1731 and 1755?

The main street of Dublin was named after him and, fascinatingly, he was a member of the Kit-Kat Club, a political grouping of early 18th-century Whig leaders. (There is a renowned Berlin nightclub of the same name). I digress.

The 55.5ac holding at Sackville, on the outskirts of Ardfert, has a €20,000/ac pre-auction price tag reflecting its quality.

Described by auctioneer Ger Carmody as “an exceptional parcel of ground”, the farm is located beside the GAA grounds, 11km north-west of Tralee.

In one lot with about 500m of road frontage, the place was recently sown with vegetables, producing a crop of Brussels sprouts this winter. It also has a reputation as good potato ground.





The yard includes a six-column slatted shed, an eight-unit milking parlour with a bulk tank and a haybarn with a double lean-to.

The milking infrastructure is fully intact but it has not been used in eight to ten years.

The auctioneer has no doubts about the quality of this piece of ground, which is in two folios. “This is one of the finest parcels of ground to come to the market in the recent past,” he said.

The holding will be sold by public auction at 3pm on Wednesday, April 6 at the Grand Hotel, Tralee.