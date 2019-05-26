Country classic: Period house on 30ac in Tipperary for €695,000

Aghsmear House is a former rectory of Georgian provenance located just off the N62, 10 minutes from Roscrea in Tipperary and a few minutes' drive from the M7 at Junction 22.

Set on 30ac, the property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €695,000.

Built in 1840, the two-storey over-basement structure is in fine condition, having been renovated and well cared for by the current owners. Auctioneer Julie Fogarty of Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty says the house was completely rewired and replumbed and the roof newly lined.

"It is the kind of period house you would love to buy, nothing remains to be done," she said.

To the rear of the house is a lovely old coachyard with stables, storage sheds and other stone-cut outbuildings with accommodation potential, subject to planning permission.

The land is made up of good grazing ground laid out in a series of neat, stud-railed paddocks around the house, while the grounds include well-kept lawns and an orchard with a selection of old apple trees.

There is a second entrance to the rear of the holding ideal for transporting livestock or bloodstock to and from the property.