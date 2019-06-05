Cork dairy farm breaks the million mark

The 80ac holding is laid out in 15 fields.
The 80ac holding is laid out in 15 fields.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

An 80ac residential farm in Cork sold at auction last week, making €1.205m or €15,000/ac.

The land is just off the M8, about five minutes from Glanmire. Laid out in 15 fields and fenced with traditional hedgerow and good road frontage, it is described by auctioneer Michael Barry as a farm in good heart aside from a 10ac portion that needs attention and reclamation.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

It comes with farm payments of €9,001 per annum. The residence is a structurally sound 1960s bungalow in need of some refurbishment.

The yard includes a range of dated buildings that includes a four-column hay shed with lean-to, an older three-column shed with lean-to, plus cattle-handling facilities and other outbuildings.

At auction, proceedings took a while to start and Mr Barry was at the point of withdrawing the sale when a bid at €700,000 brought things to life.

Four bidders joined the race, and just as they were slow to start, they were equally reserved about the size of the bids. After opening in tranches of €20,000, the increments dropped to €5,000 at €800,000.

With three bidders - a solicitor, a local dairy farmer and a local businessman - remaining in contention, the sale eventually passed the million mark and at €1.08m, Mr Barry put the property on the market.

In the last moves of the protracted sale, a bid from the dairy farmer brought the price to €1.195m, the solicitor put €1.2m on the table, but the well-known local businessman won the day with a bid of €1.205m.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks

Controversial Kerry farm sells for just short of €2m to local buyer
Green fields: The holding is located at Greenanemore near Rathdrum in the heart of Wicklow

Back to nature in the Garden County - A 73ac traditional-style holding is on the...

Compact Tipp holding creating a stir
Work to do: The 2,475 sq ft two-storey farmhouse near Rathnure needs complete refurbishment

Bidders slug it out as Wexford holding goes for €19,000/ac

Land-buying spree by stud farms might be at an end as Tipp farms fail to hit...
Aghsmear House is a charming Georgian residence, built in 1814 as a Rectory within a private and mature setting, on some 30 acres.

Country classic: Period house on 30ac in Tipperary for €695,000
Ballinderry Farm

'Plenty of potential' in 85ac Westmeath farm on the market for €7,700/ac


Top Stories

Debt levels per cow averaged around €1,550 for the 10,500 dairy farmers with sizeable borrowings.. Stock image

Dairy debt burden hits €1.3bn - Average borrowings total €118,446 in 2018
Collecting silage in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

No indication of any 'stable summer weather' ahead - Met Éireann
A 13-month-old 380kg Limousin Cross made €725 at Enniscorthy Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Mart prices reflect fall-off in quality
Under the Fair Deal Scheme, the person in need of care makes a contribution and the State pays the balance

Fair Deal overhaul to be brought to Cabinet
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices fall 3.4% at auction as butter market softens
US president Donald Trump

Farmers advised not to cut silage or spread slurry during Trump visit
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Bank holiday blues as supply surge sends cattle prices south