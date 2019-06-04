Controversial Kerry farm sells for just short of €2m to local buyer

The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks
The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 110ac non-residential farm at Whitefields, Beaufort, near Killarney in Kerry, sold at auction last week, making €1.925m or a strong €17,500/ac.

Adjacent to St Mary of the Angels residential care centre, the farm is off the N72, about 13km slightly north-west of Killarney and 12km south-east of Killorglin.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The land is laid out in a series of level, dry grazing fields fenced with traditional hedgerow fences.

The 110ac has generous road frontage of up to 800m on to a country road at the rear of the holding, while the River Gaddagh bounds part of the farm, leaving 3ac separate from the rest with about 10ac in old woodland along the riverbank.

Originally part of the MacGillycuddy Estate, the farm was then owned by a local farming family who left it to the Beaufort Sisters of the Divine Motherhood in the early 1960s.

The sisters built St Mary of the Angels residential care centre on the farm, and, in recent weeks, there has been some controversy as to what will happen to the proceeds of the sale of the remaining land.

Parents of residents in the centre contend that there is a commitment to invest the proceeds in the centre.

Over the years, the land was mainly let to local farmers for cattle and sheep grazing. The holding has no buildings and is purely agricultural ground.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

At auction, Tom Spillane opened proceedings when he accepted a bid of €800,000.

With five bidders declaring their hands, the price moved up in increments of €50,000 to €1m.

It continued to €1.2m in bids of €25,000, at which point a brief recess was called to take instructions. On return, the place was put on the market and after another 30 bids, it finally sold for €1.925m.

The property was bought by a local businessman with farming interests in the area.

Indo Farming





More in Property

Green fields: The holding is located at Greenanemore near Rathdrum in the heart of Wicklow

Back to nature in the Garden County - A 73ac traditional-style holding is on the...

Compact Tipp holding creating a stir
Work to do: The 2,475 sq ft two-storey farmhouse near Rathnure needs complete refurbishment

Bidders slug it out as Wexford holding goes for €19,000/ac

Land-buying spree by stud farms might be at an end as Tipp farms fail to hit...
Aghsmear House is a charming Georgian residence, built in 1814 as a Rectory within a private and mature setting, on some 30 acres.

Country classic: Period house on 30ac in Tipperary for €695,000
Ballinderry Farm

'Plenty of potential' in 85ac Westmeath farm on the market for €7,700/ac
The 72ac parcel of land is located at the Kilmurry Estate near Thomastown

Prime Kilkenny ground sells for €12,000 per acre


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef bailout fund to get Brussels green light this week

Thousands of farmers facing 'serious poverty' warns Teagasc

EU audit questions environmental benefits of beef data scheme
File photo

MCPA could be banned if farmers don't improve control measures
Last Thursday's sale saw a good entry of sheep at Ballymote mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

Factories: Lamb quotes hold at a €5.50/kg base
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Lump sum payments to encourage transfer of land to young farmers - Hogan
It was confirmed last week that an exceedance for the herbicide glyphosate has been detected in the public drinking water supply in Newport, Co. Mayo.

Some water supplies have persistent issues with pesticide detections - Irish...