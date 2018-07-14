Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 14 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Compact Waterford holding for €495,000

There is 10ac of native trees that will attract premiums for 15 years
There is 10ac of native trees that will attract premiums for 15 years
The ivy-covered 2,195 sq ft property has an old-world feel to it
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Thornbrook is a 41ac compact estate at Raheens, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford. On the private treaty market, it is guided by Savills at €495,000.

Located 2km from Kilmeaden and 10km from Waterford City, Thornbrook was built to a traditional design in 1991 and the 2,195 sq ft house is finished to a high standard.

Although built less than 30 years ago, the place has an old-world feel to it and gives the sense of a far older property, covered as it is with ivy on the outside.

The house is entered through a south-facing porch leading to an open hallway that gives access to a kitchen/dining room, a drawing room and a sitting room.

A spacious study located off the sitting room could be turned into a children's playroom or library.

The kitchen dining area is fully fitted to include a breakfast bar while an external utility is accessed through a boot room at the rear. Four bedrooms and the family bathroom are located on the first floor.

The ivy-covered 2,195 sq ft property has an old-world feel to it
The ivy-covered 2,195 sq ft property has an old-world feel to it

The house is set in a series of well-maintained informal gardens, with lawns to the front and side of the house bordered by mature hedgerows and paddock areas. Farm buildings and equestrian facilities include a two-column lofted haybarn, three loose boxes and a tack room.

Cianán Duff of Savills says the buildings are in excellent condition and flexible, suitable for use for a variety of purposes.

Also Read

The land has extensive road frontage on to two roads and is currently in a combination of uses.

A parcel of 16ac is in native woodland, of this 6ac is in mature forestry while 10ac of native trees planted three years ago will attract premiums for 15 years.

Tillage

A 13ac portion of the ground is in amenity and rough grazing with 10ac in grassland that could also be used for tillage while the footprint of the house and the gardens account for 2ac.

More than anything else, the place was used as an equestrian farm. "Initially [I had] sport horses, including a three-star eventer, and subsequently thoroughbreds," said the owner. "These included four winners that won, amongst other races, the Grand Sefton at Aintree and [I had] a runner in the Grand National."

The property is for sale by private treaty and the date for best offers may be fixed, with prospective customers asked to register their interest with the selling agents.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

The continuing drought is causing pressure for farmers

Ireland at risk of becoming a drought 'hotspot' warn climate change experts
Laura Madigan comes from a non-farming background but she now helps her husband Pat run the family farm near Askeaton in Co Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney / Press 22

Limerick woman overcome a chronic health condition - and a lack of farming...
Teagasc advisor Adrian O'Callaghan talking to farmers at the Drought Clinic event in Mallow about the benefits of concentrate supplements

'Serious, serious trouble' on the horizon as drought bites hard
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Co-op to make up to €20m available in 'Extended Credit Scheme' to...
'While most farmers would not class themselves as entrepreneurs, for the purposes of this relief they fall in under this heading'

How farmers can benefit from tax breaks on land sales if they are eligible...
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Half of all EU workplace deaths occur in farming
Stock photo

Competition for milk heating up in border counties