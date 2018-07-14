Compact Waterford holding for €495,000

Thornbrook is a 41ac compact estate at Raheens, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford. On the private treaty market, it is guided by Savills at €495,000.

Thornbrook is a 41ac compact estate at Raheens, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford. On the private treaty market, it is guided by Savills at €495,000.

Located 2km from Kilmeaden and 10km from Waterford City, Thornbrook was built to a traditional design in 1991 and the 2,195 sq ft house is finished to a high standard.

Although built less than 30 years ago, the place has an old-world feel to it and gives the sense of a far older property, covered as it is with ivy on the outside.

The house is entered through a south-facing porch leading to an open hallway that gives access to a kitchen/dining room, a drawing room and a sitting room.

A spacious study located off the sitting room could be turned into a children's playroom or library.

The kitchen dining area is fully fitted to include a breakfast bar while an external utility is accessed through a boot room at the rear. Four bedrooms and the family bathroom are located on the first floor.

The ivy-covered 2,195 sq ft property has an old-world feel to it

The house is set in a series of well-maintained informal gardens, with lawns to the front and side of the house bordered by mature hedgerows and paddock areas. Farm buildings and equestrian facilities include a two-column lofted haybarn, three loose boxes and a tack room.

Cianán Duff of Savills says the buildings are in excellent condition and flexible, suitable for use for a variety of purposes.