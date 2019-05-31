Compact Tipp holding creating a stir

Auctioneer Declan Lee was waiting for me in his 1988 classic racing red BMW 520. He opened the roof and let the May sunlight flood in as we negotiated the narrow roads busy with tractors and silage trailers.

Thank goodness for the many gaps to pull in and avoid the behemoths as they whizzed by with their giant tyres whirring menacingly.

We soon arrived at our destination, a lovely compact 54ac residential holding divided by a country road with fine views of Lough Derg out in the middle distance. It is coming to auction with a guide of €600,000.

The neat bungalow residence is set beside a dated but useful farmyard and surrounded by 23ac of good elevated ground in one large field.

The substantial 1940s dwelling is a solid structure in good condition with an extension to the rear but in need of modernisation. The accommodation includes four bedrooms, a living room, sitting room, a small kitchen, a pantry and the family bathroom.

The yard is a neat collection of traditional buildings including byres, stables and workshops along with a three-column haybarn, a machinery shed, a silage slab and cattle-handling facilities.

"The man who owned this was most careful," Mr Lee explained, "everything was done properly and nothing was left to chance."

The 23ac field stretches straight back from the farmyard and then off to the right, forming an 'L' shape. The ground has plenty of road frontage, is gently elevated and bone dry with a fine sward of grass.

Across the road is a 31ac parcel with good road frontage laid out in seven fields and serviced by a gravel farm road going through the land.

The ground is gravel-based and while more low-lying than the parcel at the other side of the road, is dry and solid underfoot.

Mr Lee says there is keen interest in the place among locals and from further afield.

"The 23ac with the house and yard would make a good hobby farm or a small stud farm given its proximity to Nenagh 7km away and Ballycommon just 1.5km. The 31ac would make an ideal addition to a local farm but the entire is also attracting interest," he said.

The property will be sold at auction at the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh at 3pm on Friday, June 7.

Indo Farming