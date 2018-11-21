Farm Ireland
Classic Georgian house for sale with gallops and land

 

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Drummona House near Dundrum in Co Tipperary is a lovely Georgian property that can be bought with 13ac or 32ac. Guided at €650,000 on 13ac or €850,000 on 32ac, the property comes with a wide range of equestrian facilities and original period features.

Located just 12km from Cashel and close to the M8 motorway, Drummona was built in 1810 as a rectory.

Reached by an avenue with paddocks at either side, the house is a five-bay two-storey house with a classic Georgian entrance.

The spacious hallway has the original timber floors and leads to reception rooms at either side.

One of these is the drawing room with dual aspect overlooking the grounds and lawns. The room is centred around a fireplace with a wood burning stove, while across the corridor is an elegant dining room with the original wooden floor and, like much of the house, original sash windows and ornate coving.

A playroom/study is beside the dining room, while the kitchen/breakfast room has fitted units and is set on a tiled floor and heated by a wood burning fire. An office and a WC are located adjacent to the kitchen.

The original staircase leads to a return that, in typical late 18th century or early 19th century fashion, is lit by a large window throwing great light over the entrance hallway and on to the first floor.

This floor is home to the family bathroom and six bedrooms, three of which have ensuite facilities. Beneath is a storage area/cellar, accessed by a rear staircase.

Out of doors is a typical Georgian coachyard located to the rear of the house and contains a coach house with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen area, all of which need refurbishment.

The equestrian and farming facilities are substantial and include a number of modern sheds in two stable yards with 32 loose boxes along with a six-horse walker, a wash bay, gallops and a sand arena measuring 40m x 20m located in what was once the walled garden.

The land is made up of good south Tipperary grazing ground and is laid out in a number of paddocks, some of which are paddocked with stud-railing.

They contain two gallops which could be turned back to grazing if a new owner wished to do this. The holding is divided by a country road with the house on 13ac on one side and a parcel of 19ac of grazing ground on the other.

According to Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Drummona is an ideal family home for people with an equestrian interest "but it could also have some rural tourism potential given its location close to Cashel", she said.

"Dundrum House Hotel is about to reopen and that will give a boost to tourism businesses in the whole area," she said.

