Clare grassland farm guided at €8,000/ac

A 68ac residential grass farm with a range of impressive farm facilities at Cloghera near Clonlara in Co Clare will be sold at auction tomorrow in an executor sale guided at €8,000/ac.

The farm is located beside Truagh Church about 4.5km from Clonlara and 10km east of Limerick City.

Rented for a number of years, the holding, according to Newport auctioneer James Lee, was well minded in that time by careful tenants.

The two-storey farmhouse is structurally solid but in need of renovation.

The accommodation includes an entrance porch, a sitting room, a living room, a kitchen and dining room, a rear hall and a bathroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The main farm buildings are relatively modern and include :a three-column open hayshed, a four-column shed with a three- column lean-to that is partly slatted with another three-column shed attached.

There is also a three-column double shed that is fully slatted and the remaining facilities include an open silage slab.

Restoration