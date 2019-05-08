Farm Ireland
Clare grassland farm guided at €8,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 68ac residential grass farm with a range of impressive farm facilities at Cloghera near Clonlara in Co Clare will be sold at auction tomorrow in an executor sale guided at €8,000/ac.

The farm is located beside Truagh Church about 4.5km from Clonlara and 10km east of Limerick City.

Rented for a number of years, the holding, according to Newport auctioneer James Lee, was well minded in that time by careful tenants.

The two-storey farmhouse is  structurally solid but in need of renovation.

The accommodation includes an entrance porch, a sitting room, a living room, a kitchen and dining room, a rear hall and a bathroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The main farm buildings are relatively modern and include :a three-column open hayshed, a four-column shed with a three- column lean-to that is partly slatted with another three-column shed attached.

There is also a three-column double shed that is fully slatted and the remaining facilities include an open silage slab.

Restoration

The older part of the yard has a range of traditional stone sheds located near the house. These buildings are full of

character and would make for a very interesting renovation project.

The land is in three divisions with a 32ac portion around the house laid out in six fields with one field divided from the rest by the public road giving dual road frontage

Further along the road from the house is a 36ac portion set out in five fields with plenty of road frontage.

James Lee describes the land as among the best grazing ground in the area and

while some of the fields might need attention it is mainly decent land.

The place can be sold as an entire or in lots with the house and yard on 32ac forming one lot while the 36ac can be sold as another. The house may be offered on 0.75ac with a guide of €150,000.

The auction takes place at McMahon’s Bar, Blackwater, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare  today (Wednesday, May 8) at 3pm.

