Check out the Georgian grandeur on 36ac near Lough Derg – guided at €950,000

Properties around Lough Derg attract strong custom, and houses with a few acres within shouting distance of the M7 are especially attractive.

Kilodiernan is 1km from Puckane and 10km north of Nenagh and the motorway.

Set on 36ac, the late Georgian house is thought to have been built around 1820. Originally a glebe house, it is typical of the residences built for the Church of Ireland clergy at that time.

Expand Close The land at Kilodiernan and Lough Derg in the distance. / Facebook

In comparison to other Georgian buildings, it is relatively modest in its proportions but has all the characteristics of the period with high ceilings and ornate plasterwork and fireplaces.

A stone-wall entrance leads to an avenue that winds its way for 500m through the land, mainly in parkland and paddocks.

Expand Close The avenue to the house leads through the 36ac of undulating land. / Facebook

The undulating terrain remains very much like it would have looked to previous owners centuries before as they travelled through the grounds in a coach and four.

The doorway and door, typical of the period, lead into the entrance hall.

The dining room and drawing room at either side are dual-aspect, with 12-paned large sliding sash windows overlooking the lawns.

Expand Close The dining room has much of the original décor. / Facebook

French doors give access from the drawing-room to the south-facing lawns.

To the back is an office that could also be used as a bedroom, along with a guest WC and a back porch.

Expand Close The kitchen has a mix of the old and new. / Facebook

The kitchen is in good condition, with a range of fitted units and an Aga. It adjoins an informal sitting room and dining area and a south-facing conservatory.

Expand Close The modern conservatory / Facebook

A rear hall on the basement floor has a door to the courtyard, and access to a cloakroom/ boot room and to the kitchen.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room and large windows overlooking the gardens.

To the rear of the house is a courtyard with a coach house in good structural condition. The out-offices could be restored as stabling or as additional accommodation.

Expand Close The traditional courtyard is in good condition. / Facebook

The coach house has a range of spaces that could be developed for a number of purposes.

The grounds contain an abundance of mature trees and the perimeter consists of a solid stone-walled boundary.

According to William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot this is a fine Georgian home. While it needs some updating it is perfectly habitable in a lovely setting not far from Lough Derg and beside Puckane village.

Expand Close Trees and a stone wall in the parkland / Facebook

Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes describes it as “an ideal property for equestrian buyers”.

The joint agents are guiding the private treaty sale at €950,000.