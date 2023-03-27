Farming

Farming

Charming cottage on 50ac on edge of Clare’s five-star Dromoland Estate for €695,000

Variety of interest expected in ’wonderful holding’ near Newmarket-on-Fergus

Work required: O&rsquo;Grady&rsquo;s Cottage is a traditional structure with many original features but it is in need of complete refurbishment Expand
O&rsquo;Grady&rsquo;s Cottage is on 21ac of grassland and 29ac of forestry Expand
The grazing land is good-quality ground. Expand
The 40ac residential farm at Mountshannon. Lisnagry, Limerick is in a pivotal location beside the university and just off the M7. Expand
The five-bedroom dormer house includes a self-contained flat. Expand
The 40ac of land at Lisnagry is in good-quality farm ground. Expand

Work required: O&rsquo;Grady&rsquo;s Cottage is a traditional structure with many original features but it is in need of complete refurbishment

O&rsquo;Grady&rsquo;s Cottage is on 21ac of grassland and 29ac of forestry

The grazing land is good-quality ground.

The 40ac residential farm at Mountshannon. Lisnagry, Limerick is in a pivotal location beside the university and just off the M7.

The five-bedroom dormer house includes a self-contained flat.

The 40ac of land at Lisnagry is in good-quality farm ground.

Jim O'Brien

Dromoland is the ancestral home of the O’Briens, the Earls of Inchiquin who trace their ancestry back to the great Brian Boru. In a loose kind of a way I suppose I could lay some claim to a spattering of the same bloodline.

When the O’Briens chose Dromoland, just a few miles from Bunratty, as the clan headquarters, they made a statement about its strategic value close to the Shannon Estuary and a statement about the quality of the land.

