Charming cottage on 50ac on edge of Clare’s five-star Dromoland Estate for €695,000

Dromoland is the ancestral home of the O’Briens, the Earls of Inchiquin who trace their ancestry back to the great Brian Boru. In a loose kind of a way I suppose I could lay some claim to a spattering of the same bloodline.

When the O’Briens chose Dromoland, just a few miles from Bunratty, as the clan headquarters, they made a statement about its strategic value close to the Shannon Estuary and a statement about the quality of the land.

In recent decades the area has been renowned as the first port of call for many American tourists after they land at nearby Shannon Airport.

Expand Close O’Grady’s Cottage is on 21ac of grassland and 29ac of forestry / Facebook

O'Grady's Cottage is on 21ac of grassland and 29ac of forestry

There will be more than tourist interest in the sale of an old two-bedroom cottage on 50ac with plenty of charm situated 2.5km from the M18 and 2km from Newmarket-on-Fergus, on the edge of the Dromoland Estate where the former seat of the O’Briens is now a world-renowned five-star hotel.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €695,000.

Known as ‘O’Grady’s Cottage’, the house was once part of the estate, and is in need of complete renovation.

While the building is quite small, planning permission was approved for an extension, which would expand it to 2,200 sq ft. The planning has since expired but it may be possible to reinstate it.

There is a haybarn and a single-storey cut-stone out office to the rear.

Tom Crosse of GVM describes it as a “wonderful holding” made up of about 21ac of good limestone land currently in grass with the remaining 29ac in mature woodlands.

Expand Close The grazing land is good-quality ground. / Facebook

The grazing land is good-quality ground.

The grassland, which is relatively flat, with part of it downward-sloping, would suit all types of farming enterprises.

With 220m of road frontage, it is bounded by natural stone walls and has a double-gated, cut-stone pier entrance with access to a separate side entrance that services the overall estate.

40ac with serious development potential on outskirts of Limerick city for €1.35m

Across the Shannon on the eastern edge of Limerick city, GVM Limerick is handling the sale of a 40ac residential holding that has development potential written all over it.

Located at Mountshannon, Lisnagry just beside the first roundabout on the approach to the city coming off the M7.

Tom Crosse describes the property as a valuable piece of ground in “this pivotal location” close to the University of Limerick and Plassey Technological Park. It is guided at €1.35m.

Expand Close The 40ac residential farm at Mountshannon. Lisnagry, Limerick is in a pivotal location beside the university and just off the M7. / Facebook

The 40ac residential farm at Mountshannon. Lisnagry, Limerick is in a pivotal location beside the university and just off the M7.

The farmhouse is a relatively modern five-bedroom dormer in good condition. It includes a self-contained, one bedroom apartment, a facility that would be “much sought-after” given the proximity to the university.

Expand Close The five-bedroom dormer house includes a self-contained flat. / Facebook

The five-bedroom dormer house includes a self-contained flat.

The property has two access points, one to the house and one to the lands.

While Mr Crosse describes the land as “excellent quality agricultural ground” it is something of a moot point as the holding surely has long-term development potential.

Expand Close The 40ac of land at Lisnagry is in good-quality farm ground. / Facebook

The 40ac of land at Lisnagry is in good-quality farm ground.

“The imminent arrival of the northern ring road should open up this entire locality and enhance its development potential,” he said.

Nevertheless, he expects interest from those in search of a family home with land as well as investors.