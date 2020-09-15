Birdies could be making way for bullocks

The property is being brought to the market as a golfing concern but the auctioneer says it could also be sold as farmland

“Will it be birdies or bullocks?” is the question Tom Crosse of GVM is asking as he brings the renowned 18-hole Ballykisteen golf course to the private treaty market. The 155ac property is guided at €1.5m.

Located at Limerick Junction, across the road from Tipperary Racecourse, the holding comes with no buildings.

Designed by Des Smyth and developed as part of the Ballykisteen Hotel in 1993, it is now being sold by the owners of the hotel as a golfing concern with an active membership, but it can also be sold as farmland.

The property consists of rolling parkland flanked by mature woodland and has earned a reputation among golfers as a fine golfing location.

Even with the increase in the numbers playing golf during the Covid crisis, the viability of many clubs is still in question. In contrast, dairy farming is weathering the economic storm and Tom Crosse believes there could be strong interest in returning the holding to its farming past.

“Historically this holding was part of the once famous Ballykisteen Stud,” he said.

He believes it would be suitable for beef, equestrian or dairying use. The land has extensive road frontage to the N24 linking Limerick to Tipperary/Waterford with more frontage to the side road leading from the Limerick Junction side.

Some of the land adjacent to the hotel may have some long-term housing development potential given its location close to one of the major national rail junctions.

Returning golf courses to farmland is regarded as challenging and costly nevertheless, a land bank of this size in the heart of dairy country might be hard for the more enterprising dairy operations to pass up.

In the meantime, Tom Crosse and joint agents Wheeler Auctioneers will continue to ponder the age-old quandary facing every golfing farmer on a fine day: “Will it be birdies or bullocks?”

Online Editors