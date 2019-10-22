Big potential in Limerick's dairy heartland

Located in south Limerick, 16km west of Kilmallock and 10km north of Charleville, the farm is at the heart of Limerick dairy country and Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock expects strong farmer interest in the sale.

The land is primarily made up of good grazing ground laid out in up to 16 fields with plenty of road frontage. In esker territory, there are significant sand and gravel deposits under the sod. A 24ac portion is in mature forestry, with about one year's premiums left, while the 142ac is in permanent pasture and while not served by an internal roadway, a long avenue leads from the road to the house.

The property includes a two-storey farmhouse that is in good structural condition and, while fitted with PVC windows and central heating, is in need of some modernisation. The accommodation includes a porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, back kitchen and guest WC. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Out of doors, a substantial range of farm buildings are dated, but extremely useful.

These include two three-column round-roofed sheds covering silage pits, with lean-tos at either side containing 48 cubicle spaces.

There is also an open slurry pit, a five-column hay-barn with lean-to, a cow house, an old milking parlour, a cattle crush and a range of ancillary out-offices. Services include a mains water supply and a private well.

The holding can be bought in lots or as an entire, with the first lot made up of 85ac with road frontage, along with the residence and farm buildings. The second lot is made up of 81ac of land with some road frontage, while the final lot is made up of the entire.

This was once a dairy holding and could be revived to once again produce milk. The infrastructural changes required would be very manageable says Mr Ryan.

Clare farm auction

Across the border in Clare, on the outskirts of Limerick City, Tom Crosse of GVM Limerick is handling the sale of a 60ac grass farm with frontage on to two roads. Located at Gortagarraun, Meelick, the property is adjacent to the proposed northern Ring Road around Limerick and is coming to auction with a guide price of €450,000 or €7,500/ac.

The holding is home to a derelict farmhouse and some basic cattle handling facilities. Laid out in six fields, it has been rented for quite a number of years and will take some attentive husbandry to bring it to its potential.

According to Mr Crosse, it would make a decent addition to any beef or dairy enterprise, and given the road frontage and its location, it could have site potential.

The property will be sold at auction at the GVM auction rooms, Limerick, at 3pm on Friday, November 8.

