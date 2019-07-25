Behind the scenes at this Limerick farm a steal at €700,000

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 71ac residential farm in picturesque countryside between Kilmallock and Kilfinane in Co Limerick is coming to the market with a guide price in the region of €700,000.

Located at Ballynamoloogh, the farm is in the parish of Ballingaddy, 5km from Kilmallock and Kilfinane in south-east Limerick in the heart of the Golden Vale and within sight of the foothills of the Galtees.

What a rare collection of place names. I see from Logainm.ie that in its original Irish, Ballynamoolagh appears as Baile na mBulbhach or 'the home of the wolves'. To make matters worse it is located in the parish of Ballingaddy, Baile an Ghada, 'the home of the thief'.

Thankfully we are living in different times and I am assured by Richard Ryan of GVM that one need not fear wolves or thieves if choosing to invest in this 71ac farm and relocate to this lovely part of the country.

Dairying

The holding has some road frontage and is laid out in a series of 11 manageable fields, all in grass and fenced with traditional hedgerow fencing. According to Ryan, the holding is regarded as a good grass farm and is located in a strong farming area that is taking full advantage of the upswing in dairying.

The house and yard are situated at the centre of the holding and reached by an avenue. The residence is a traditional hip-roofed farmhouse laid out in an 'L' shape and in need of complete modernisation.

It was clearly once a thatched residence typical of the homesteads of middle class farmers when holdings of anything over 50ac were regarded as sizeable. In that era the marks of rural respectability included having a pump in the yard, a bull in the field and a priest in the family.

The yard is a dated complex of decent buildings. It includes two round-roofed hay barns with lean-tos, cubicle accommodation and a number of other out offices fit for a variety of uses. Significantly, the buildings include an old milking parlour, testament to a dairying past and indicating a potential future in the sector.

The property comes to auction in an executor sale. Richard Ryan says there is strong interest and he anticipates a lively auction when it comes to auction at the GVM Mart, Kilmallock at 3pm on Friday, July 30.

