Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp

Tipperary hurling tails are up and rumour has it that All-Ireland tickets are already being promised and traded, such is the confidence in the Premier destiny of 2019.

However, the property market isn't quite as buoyant, and last week a 123ac residential farm at Lisnagaul near Bansha was withdrawn from auction. The house and 23ac was bid to €360,000, while the remaining 100ac didn't move. However, since then, there has been active interest in the entire.

The residence, on a 1,500 sq ft footprint, comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, a utility and a shower room downstairs. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The yard has a wide range of useful buildings, including a four-column haybarn with two lean-to cubicle sheds, a three-column cubicle shed, a two-bay lean-to shed, a number of stone-built stables, a silage apron and a disused milking parlour and dairy.

Divided by the R663, the property has good road frontage.

The lands are described by auctioneer Matthew Ryan as of very good quality, all in pasture, well sheltered and well fenced.

