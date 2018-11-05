Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Another flurry of upcoming sales in the Premier County

The 88.75ac at Ballycarrane, Thurles.
The 88.75ac at Ballycarrane, Thurles.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

South Tipperary auctioneers have become very fond of the auction room as land in that area sells like sugar candy at a carnival. The local lords of the turf have an insatiable appetite for property and deep pockets with which to feed it.

In the coming weeks, Cashel Mart has a number of smaller plots of land along with a substantial farm extending to 88.75ac.

Among the smaller plots is a 13ac parcel at Hughes’ Lot East on the outskirts of Cashel.

The lands are part agricultural, part zoned. A portion of 8.9ac is agricultural ground in grass, while 4.2ac is zoned as new residential phase 2 lands.

The parcel is described by Alison De Vere Hunt as very high-quality ground with potential on many fronts. This is guided at €16,000/ac.

Cashel

Another 13ac parcel is located at Templenoe, Cashel, Co Tipperary. Located 5.5km from Cashel and 14.8km from Cahir, the land has plenty of frontage extending to 320m on to two roads and comes with entitlements. The property has spectacular views and, subject to planning, would make an ideal site for a residence. This is guided at €17,000/ac.

Land prices in New Inn, South Tipp have often been among the strongest in the country. A 22.5ac holding at Garranlea, New Inn, 10km from Cashel and 13km from Cahir, is laid out in two fields and described as grazing land of a very high quality. This is guided at €15,000/ac.

Also Read

All three parcels will be sold at auction at Cashel Mart at 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 7.

Thurles

Later in November, Cashel Mart is showcasing an 88.75ac farm at Ballycarrane, Thurles, Co Tipperary. It comes for sale with a guide of €15,000/ac.

It is described as a superb tillage farm, all laid out in one block in seven fields located on the edge of Thurles between the old sugar factory and a residential area.

The place has limited road frontage but is described as the best of ground with no waste that may have solid hope value given its proximity to the town.

It comes to auction at the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 2.30pm on Tuesday, November 20.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Niall Canning (fourth from left) following the UnderDogs Match versus Dublin with his brother-in-law Ben, dad Brendan, selector Valerie Mulcahy and sister Nicola.

Why this young pedigree breeder swapped his wellies for football boots
The group is also looking the 12c QA payment to be allowed on cattle sold in mart without any retention period and the four movements rule to be scrapped. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef Plan Movement launches nationwide meetings

Irish farms among the most dependent on unpaid farm labour in the EU
Food for thought: Brendan O’Gorman, far right, harvesting potatoes in Johnstown, Athy, with family members and employees. Photo: Tony Gavin

Suppliers warn potato prices may double as the heatwave is blamed for 25pc...
Stock image. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Farmer conned out of considerable amount of money in hay scam
US President Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan had caused only economic trouble for the country, including US soybean farmers.

As China soy demand wavers, US farmers turn back to grains
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Communications Minister Richard Bruton Photo: Steve Humphreys

There is no Plan B for Broadband rollout - Minister