Another flurry of upcoming sales in the Premier County

South Tipperary auctioneers have become very fond of the auction room as land in that area sells like sugar candy at a carnival. The local lords of the turf have an insatiable appetite for property and deep pockets with which to feed it.

South Tipperary auctioneers have become very fond of the auction room as land in that area sells like sugar candy at a carnival. The local lords of the turf have an insatiable appetite for property and deep pockets with which to feed it.

In the coming weeks, Cashel Mart has a number of smaller plots of land along with a substantial farm extending to 88.75ac.

Among the smaller plots is a 13ac parcel at Hughes’ Lot East on the outskirts of Cashel.

The lands are part agricultural, part zoned. A portion of 8.9ac is agricultural ground in grass, while 4.2ac is zoned as new residential phase 2 lands.

The parcel is described by Alison De Vere Hunt as very high-quality ground with potential on many fronts. This is guided at €16,000/ac.

Cashel

Another 13ac parcel is located at Templenoe, Cashel, Co Tipperary. Located 5.5km from Cashel and 14.8km from Cahir, the land has plenty of frontage extending to 320m on to two roads and comes with entitlements. The property has spectacular views and, subject to planning, would make an ideal site for a residence. This is guided at €17,000/ac.

Land prices in New Inn, South Tipp have often been among the strongest in the country. A 22.5ac holding at Garranlea, New Inn, 10km from Cashel and 13km from Cahir, is laid out in two fields and described as grazing land of a very high quality. This is guided at €15,000/ac.