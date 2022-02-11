Agri-tourism opportunity: West Cork tillage farm with two-storey house and adjoining convertible barn

...but could do with some modernisation

A 57.7ac residential tillage farm at Knockaneady, Ballineen in West Cork will certainly draw plenty of attention when it comes to auction next month.

It is guided by auctioneer John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde at between €1.1m and €1.2m.

The property, located in the fertile valley of the Bandon River, is 16km west of Bandon and 15km north of Clonakilty.

It includes a substantial two-storey traditional farmhouse, an extensive range of dated outbuildings and 57.7ac of the finest of west Cork tillage ground, most recently planted in maize from boundary to boundary.

The south-facing land is all in one block and can be used for grazing as well as crops.

The farmstead is accessed by a tree-lined avenue from a stretch of good road frontage on the southern boundary.

Adjoining the house is a two-storey lofted barn which could be developed as a separate residence or could provide additional accommodation.

Given the West Cork location, it has tourism potential.

The house proper includes a porch, a hallway, sitting room, living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

With a C2 energy rating and central heating, the house is perfectly habitable but could do with some refurbishment.

The range of outdoor buildings includes an A-roofed barn with double-breasted lean-tos at either side.

Other structures include an enclosed round-roof shed with ample livestock accommodation, a stable block with four loose boxes, a lofted barn and a selection of general-purpose buildings along with an open silage pit and cattle-handling facilities.

At auction the property will be offered only in its entirety.

While Mr Hodnett admits it isn’t big enough to be viable as a standalone farm, he believes it would make an ideal addition to any existing holding or a top-class part-time farm.

“This is an intensive farming area, for tillage, dairying and drystock,” he said, “and there is lively interest in the holding.”

It will be sold at auction at the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway at 3pm on Friday, March 4.