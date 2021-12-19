A pair of West Cork farms on the market with wide appeal

The house at Ballymichael is structurally sound but in need of modernisation

In West Cork a 74ac residential farm with outbuildings and entitlements being sold in lots will draw plenty of local interest along with custom from further afield.

The private treaty sale is guided at €850,000 by John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde. It comes with €6,925 in entitlements that include greening.

The property at Derrygra West is 1.5km from Ballineen village, 11km from Dunmanway and 17km from Bandon.

Perhaps my attempts to decipher the etymology of the place-name Derrygra might be somewhat suspect but it appears to me that it could mean the ‘wood of love’.

John Hodnett will certainly be hoping at least one buyer will fall in love with the place.

The lands, which have been leased for a number of years, are laid out in three divisions of south-facing ground with extensive road frontage thanks to a secondary road that bisects the property.

A series of dated but mainly serviceable outbuildings make up the yard: two cubicle houses, an old-style haybarn, an open silo, a selection of older stone-built outbuildings and cattle-handling facilities.

The farmhouse is a traditional two-storey dwelling, with an entrance hall, two reception rooms and a bathroom on the ground floor. Four bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor.

While needing modernisation, the property has PVC windows and doors and oil-fired central heating. Water is supplied by a private well.

John Hodnett describes this as an attractive holding suitable for a range of customers.

“The place is located in the heart of intense dairy country and directly to the rear of the Carbury Group manufacturing plant,” he said.

It is being offered for sale in a number of lots, with the first made up of 36.7ac of grazing ground.

The second lot includes the residence and outbuildings on 31.8ac, while the final lot comprises 5.9ac.

55ac farm at Ballymichael, Macroom guided at €750,000

The same auctioneer is selling a 55ac farm with a residence and outbuildings at Ballymichael, Lissarda, Macroom, Co Cork.

The place is for sale by private treaty with a guide of €750,000; although it has only recently been put on the market, it is already under offer.

The holding is north of Kilmurray village about 1.5km from the N22 Cork/Macroom main route. Cork City is 35km away and Macroom is 10km away.

“Its location means it will draw attention from hobby farmers as well as full-time farmers given that it is commuting distance from Cork city and Macroom,” John Hodnett said.

According to the auctioneer the lands are laid out in one natural division, well-fenced with road frontage on the eastern boundary.

The land includes good grazing, some rougher grazing and old woodland.

The residence, a traditional two-storey, period-style farmhouse, hasn’t been lived in for some time and is in need of modernisation.

The range of dated outbuildings includes a storage shed and a number of stone structures.

The property can be bought in lots or as an entire with the first lot including the house and outbuildings on 23.5ac, while the second is made up of 31.5ac.