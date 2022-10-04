A pair of big farms on the market in the Rebel County

The Watergrasshill has road frontage and is serviced by an access roadway.

The farm at Watergrasshill extends to 128ac and is guided at a price in excess of €14,000/ac.

Other buildings at Glenbanoo include a machinery shed and a selection of general purpose farm buildings.

The 115ac farm at Glenbanoo, Bantry comes with entitlements of €7,905.60 per annum.

Sought-after: The farm buildings are in good condition and include a slatted house, a cubicle house with scrapers and an easy feed system.

Two large Cork farms on the market in the west and east of the county will certainly find local custom.

Cork farmers are never afraid to travel when seeking good land but they like nothing better than shopping local when the opportunity presents itself.

In the west, John Hodnett is handling the sale by auction of a non-residential 115ac farm with €7,905.60 in entitlements at Glenbanoo Upper, 7km east of Bantry.

Closer to the southern capital, Dan Fleming is selling by private treaty a 128ac farm at Ballindenisk, Watergrasshill, near the M8.

Expand Close The 115ac farm at Glenbanoo, Bantry comes with entitlements of €7,905.60 per annum. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 115ac farm at Glenbanoo, Bantry comes with entitlements of €7,905.60 per annum.

The Bantry farm is guided at €800,000 to €850,000. While the Watergrasshill holding is under offer at €14,000/ac or almost €1.8m, the auctioneer expects it to make somewhat more.

The Glenbanoo holding is a typical grass farm serviced by a farmyard and set out in two divisions with good road frontage.

It has been a drystock farm for the last 12 years but was a dairy farm at one point. Laid out in a series of large fields, it is well fenced and was well farmed over the years.

According to John Hodnett the farm buildings are in good condition and include a slatted house, a cubicle house with scrapers and an easy feed system, a machinery shed and a selection of good-quality general-purpose sheds.

Expand Close Other buildings at Glenbanoo include a machinery shed and a selection of general purpose farm buildings. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Other buildings at Glenbanoo include a machinery shed and a selection of general purpose farm buildings.

The farm also has a slurry collection system installed to very high standard.

The place will be offered for sale in two lots, made up of 41ac with the farm buildings, or a 74ac parcel.

The auction takes place online on the LSL platform at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 12. All bidders must register with the auctioneer prior to the auction.

The Watergrasshill grass farm is laid out in seven or eight large fields fenced with traditional hedgerow.

Expand Close The farm at Watergrasshill extends to 128ac and is guided at a price in excess of €14,000/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Watergrasshill extends to 128ac and is guided at a price in excess of €14,000/ac.

“It is ideal for tillage or cows and has plenty of road frontage from one field,” Dan Fleming explains.

This is one of Cork’s strongest farming areas and the auctioneer is reporting strong interest in the sale, not just from farmers but also from business interests in the city.

Expand Close The Watergrasshill has road frontage and is serviced by an access roadway. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Watergrasshill has road frontage and is serviced by an access roadway.

The property was once part of a local estate and has no buildings, but it has electricity and running water. It would make a good stand-alone farm or a substantial addition to any going agricultural concern.