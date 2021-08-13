A dairy farm in west Limerick and a piggery in the east of the county go on the market 

A substantial farm in my own corner of the world will undoubtedly grab the attention of the many dairy farmers in the area. The 86ac residential farm at Kilmoreen, Kildimo is for sale by private treaty and is guided by Tom Crosse of GVM at €700,000.

Located between the coast road and the main Limerick-Tralee road, the property is just 4km from Kildimo via the coastal N69 and 6km from Adare on the N21. Limerick City is just 17 km away.

The land is described by Mr Crosse as a mix of good ground and land that needs attention, “It’s ideal for beef, dairying, equestrian or meadowing,” he said.

Laid out in a dozen fields, a portion of about 55ac is made up of good elevated grazing ground while about 30ac is in rougher grazing that needs attention. The fields are divided by traditional hedgerow and some fine stands of old trees provide great shelter.

In a feature that should suit any dairy purchaser an avenue leads from a quiet cul-de-sac to the homestead and acts as a central roadway servicing much of the land.

A single-storey farmhouse in need of substantial refurbishment stands at the centre of the holding. A series of older sheds includes stables, a store, a hay barn and loose sheds, along with cattle-handling facilities.

Expand Close Laid out in a dozen fields, a portion of about 55ac of the Kildimo land is made up of good elevated grazing ground / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laid out in a dozen fields, a portion of about 55ac of the Kildimo land is made up of good elevated grazing ground

There are lovely views of the countryside from the house and yard and the location of the farm withing 20 minutes of Limerick city opens the holding toa range of potential customers.

At 86ac it is probably on the margins of viability as a dairy operation, however it would form a strong basis for such a farming enterprise. It would also make an ideal part-time farm and perhaps might be of interest to a number of farmers in need of space for rearing replacements or as a source of fodder. Mr Crosse is reporting strong interest in the sale.

Pallasgreen, Piggery

Staying in Limerick, Tipperary auctioneer Matt Ryan is handling the sale of a 450-sow integrated pig unit at Cross, Pallasgreen.

The piggery is being sold with a destocked guide price of €1.5m but can be purchased stocked. The price for the latter will depend on the inventory at the time of sale.

The unit is situated just off the N24 Limerick- Waterford Road within 2km of the village of Pallasgreen and 15km from the M7. The location makes it ideal for transporting animals.

Expand Close A 450 sow integrated pig unit at Cross, Pallasgreen is being sold with a destocked guide price of €1.5m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 450 sow integrated pig unit at Cross, Pallasgreen is being sold with a destocked guide price of €1.5m

It has been in operation for about 30 years and was bought by the current owner 10 years ago. He is now retiring from the business.

The unit has a mix of modern and some older facilities including a new 100 x 16 slatted tank with planning permission for construction of a further unit.

While the basic capacity of the unit is around 450 sows and served gilts but it can be expanded to 500 sows or alternatively to 7,000 fattening pigs and 2000 weaners

All required planning permissions have been obtained for all developments on site while slurry storage capacity on site exceeds 26 weeks. There is full compliance with EPA standards and the necessary paperwork is in order. The unit has a private well water supply and a three-phase power supply.

According to the auctioneer steady stream of enquiries indicates strong interest in the operation from within the sector. Final offers will be accepted up to 3 pm on Thursday, August 26.