A dairy farm in west Limerick and a piggery in the east go on the market 

Laid out in a dozen fields, a portion of about 55ac of the Kildimo land is made up of good elevated grazing ground

The house at Kilmoreen, Kildimo is a single storey farmhouse in need of substantial refurbishment

A substantial farm in my own corner of the world will undoubtedly grab the attention of the many dairy farmers in the area. The 86ac residential farm at Kilmoreen, Kildimo is for sale by private treaty and is guided by Tom Crosse of GVM at €700,000.

Located between the coast road and the main Limerick Tralee road the property is just 4km from Kildimo via the coastal N69 and 6km from Adare on the N21. Limerick City is just 17 km away.

The land is described by Mr Crosse as a mix of good ground and land that needs attention, “It’s ideal for beef, dairying, equestrian or meadowing,” he said. Laid out in a dozen fields, a portion of about 55ac is made up of good elevated grazing ground while about 30ac is in rougher grazing that needs attention. The fields are divided by traditional hedgerow and some fine stands of old trees provide great shelter.