Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

A 115ac grazing farm is on the market with over €10,000 in 'greening' entitlements

 

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

After a slow start to the sales year, farms are coming on to the market big and fast.

Among the substantial holdings up for sale is a 115ac non-residential property at Glenbanoo Upper near Bantry in West Cork. The property comes with a wide range of outbuildings and entitlements that amount to €10,670.

The place is for sale by private treaty and is guided by Hodnett Forde at €8,500/ac or just shy of €1m.

Located about 7km east of Bantry town, the lands are bisected by a secondary road, giving it loads of road frontage.

The 115ac grazing farm in West Cork comes with a wide range of outbuildings
The 115ac grazing farm in West Cork comes with a wide range of outbuildings

Set on a hillside, the ground is in permanent pasture and laid out in about eight fields. Most of the land is good elevated grazing ground with some rougher grazing particularly in the lower portions, and a small portion of forestry.

According to John Hodnett, the place is part of a larger holding of 180ac, but the owner is downsizing. "It was a dairy farm up to 10 years ago and since then, it has been farmed for drystock," he said.

A selection of modern buildings in good condition make for a substantial farmyard. These include a cubicle house with scrapers and an easy-feed system, a slatted house with accommodation for 50 cattle, a machinery shed measuring 63' x 35', a 40 calf weanling house, two open silage pits and a number of general purpose houses.

Milking parlour

Also included is a disused lofted milking parlour that still has all the physical infrastructure aside from the milking machine.

Also Read

The property can be sold as an entire or in lots, with the first lot made up of 41ac along with the yard and buildings and plenty of road frontage. The second lot also has good road frontage and extends to 39ac, while the third lot is a parcel of 35ac with road frontage.

Mr Hodnett describes it as a well-looked-after holding. "In the lots, it would make a fine addition to any farm enterprise, while the entire is a strong basis for a standalone farm," he said.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The multi-millionaire spared nothing in bringing the house and grounds back to its former glory.

Gallery: Dairy farmers expected to be in the mix for €11m 'sale of the year'
The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks

An open book in the Kingdom - 110ac holding that has the makings of a fine...
Image: Irish Water

Long-running review of laws governing CPO nearing end
Stock photo

Businessman swoops to land Limerick farm for €23,000 per acre
The two parcels of land in Garristown are being guided at €14,000 an acre

Prime beef-fattening land in North Dublin
The acreage of farmland for sale remains very small

Land prices hit €23,000 per acre but supply remains stagnant
The 70ac farm near Ballynoe in east Cork was sold for €655,000

East Cork farm goes for €655,000 after ding dong auction room action


Top Stories

Farmers enter into the AIB AGM, as the IFA stage a protest at Allied Irish Bank's AGM which was taking place in the Ballsbridge Hotel. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers storm AIB AGM over loan sales
Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group Managing Director during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny. Picture: Pat Moore

Glanbia looks to grow Asian online sales of nutritional products
Patrick Lennon, Milltown, Co Carlow sowing 20 acres of spring barley during the dry spell. Photo: Roger Jones

Tillage facing 'relentless' pressure from dairying
Ryan Nagle. Photo: Michelle Cooper Galvin

Local community in shock as teenager dies following quad bike accident

Richard Hackett: 'How do cheap maize imports tally with our 'grass-based'...
Seat: Mick Wallace named Patrick Kent as one of his five replacements. Photo: Collins

'Apolitical' farm chief accepts spot on EU replacement list
A Cargill logo is pictured on a factory in Lucens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Lawsuit says Tyson, Cargill, JBS conspired to suppress beef prices paid to US...