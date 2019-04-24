After a slow start to the sales year, farms are coming on to the market big and fast.

A 115ac grazing farm is on the market with over €10,000 in 'greening' entitlements

Among the substantial holdings up for sale is a 115ac non-residential property at Glenbanoo Upper near Bantry in West Cork. The property comes with a wide range of outbuildings and entitlements that amount to €10,670.

The place is for sale by private treaty and is guided by Hodnett Forde at €8,500/ac or just shy of €1m.

Located about 7km east of Bantry town, the lands are bisected by a secondary road, giving it loads of road frontage.

Set on a hillside, the ground is in permanent pasture and laid out in about eight fields. Most of the land is good elevated grazing ground with some rougher grazing particularly in the lower portions, and a small portion of forestry.

According to John Hodnett, the place is part of a larger holding of 180ac, but the owner is downsizing. "It was a dairy farm up to 10 years ago and since then, it has been farmed for drystock," he said.

A selection of modern buildings in good condition make for a substantial farmyard. These include a cubicle house with scrapers and an easy-feed system, a slatted house with accommodation for 50 cattle, a machinery shed measuring 63' x 35', a 40 calf weanling house, two open silage pits and a number of general purpose houses.

Milking parlour

Also included is a disused lofted milking parlour that still has all the physical infrastructure aside from the milking machine.