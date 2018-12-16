77ac Waterford coastal farm ideal for dairy enterprise

This year has seen quite a number of Waterford farms on the market and all fetching good prices. This is no surprise as the home of the Déise is also home to a strong farming sector from the mountains to the sea.

A 77.5ac coastal farm with a farmyard at Whitefield near Tramore is typical of the farms sold in the county this year. It comes for sale by private treaty in two lots or as an entire with a guide of €750,000.

While coastal land on the Atlantic seaboard is often rugged, rocky and spectacular, the land on the south-easterly coast often runs to the sea and can be ploughed, tilled and grazed almost to the water's edge.

Located about 10km from Tramore, the ground at Whitefield is described by selling agent Barry Herterich as good and dry and laid out in a series of paddocks with two small copses of woodland.

Water is provided by a private well. While all is in grass at the moment, the holding is bounded by tillage ground and obviously could be farmed for crops. Divided into two natural lots by the public road, the place has plenty of road frontage on the landward side.

A rocky cliff face bounds the farm on the seaward side with a steep sheer fall to the water.

The farmyard is made up of a number of substantial but dated buildings, including a milking parlour, which should make the place attractive to local dairy farmers either as an out-farm with a second milking platform or it could form the basis of a new enterprise.

One of the main sheds has new cladding, having suffered damage when Storm Ophelia passed through.