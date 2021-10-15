Farming

76ac organic farm in Tipperary with period house on the market for €830,000

Organic island of fertility in the heart of Premier peatland

The organic farm at Lanespark, Ballynonty near Thurles is built around this five-bedroom period house Expand
Some of the original outhouses have been incorporated into the main house Expand
The yard is made up of traditional stone sheds in good condition Expand
In parts of the Ballynonty farm time appears to have stopped Expand
Many of the original features of the house at Ballynonty have been maintained Expand
The farm is a mixture of tillage, grass and woodland Expand

Jim O'Brien

One of the most charming and substantial properties to come on the market for a while is a 76.5ac farm at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles in Co Tipperary.

The holding comes with a beautiful five-bedroom period house in good condition along with a series of traditional outbuildings and good land surrounded by peatlands.

The sale is handled by James L Murtagh auctioneers and is guided in excess of €830,000.

