76ac organic farm in Tipperary with period house on the market for €830,000

One of the most charming and substantial properties to come on the market for a while is a 76.5ac farm at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles in Co Tipperary.

The holding comes with a beautiful five-bedroom period house in good condition along with a series of traditional outbuildings and good land surrounded by peatlands.

The sale is handled by James L Murtagh auctioneers and is guided in excess of €830,000.

Many of the original features of the house at Ballynonty have been maintained

Located 17km south-east of Thurles and 7.6km south-east of Littleton, the farm is described by Padraic Murtagh as "a fertile holding in great heart”.

With organic certification for tillage and a Dexter dairy herd, it has various high-yielding schemes in place.

All the land has been ploughed at some stage and a careful rotation of crops has been maintained over the years to ensure a high level of fertility.

The farm is a mixture of tillage, grass and woodland

The current owners bought the holding in 2007 and undertook a lot of work on the land, the farming facilities and the house.

The property is approached over a long winding, tree-lined avenue leading to the house and yards.

The neo-Georgian house dates back to the early 1900s. The owners extended it to include adjoining stone outbuildings, retaining much of its early character such as sash windows and decorative work.

The ground-floor, entered via a traditional hallway, includes a sitting room, a living room with double-aspect views, and a spacious, modern kitchen with fully fitted units along with an island and a Belfast sink.

A stairway from the kitchen leads to a lofted studio, while double doors lead to the patio, gardens, courtyard and outbuildings.

There is also a dining area, a utility room, two downstairs bedrooms — one of which is ensuite — and a WC.

Upstairs is the family bathroom, another ensuite bedroom and two further large bedrooms.

The farmyard and equestrian facilities to the rear of the main house comprise three stables, a tack room, a five-column hayshed, a cattle pen and handling facilities.

Some of the original outhouses have been incorporated into the main house

The property will be offered in lots or as an entire, with the first lot made up of the house and outbuildings on 3.2ac with a guide of €230,000.

The second lot, extending to 32.2ac, is in six large, well-fenced divisions and described as “highly productive tillage and grassland”.

The yard is made up of traditional stone sheds in good condition

The lands are slightly elevated, free-draining, with no waste whatsoever and plenty of road frontage.

The 19ac third lot includes 6.4ac of forestry. The pasture land, formerly used for tillage, is of high quality, and the parcel also has excellent road frontage. An underpass connects it with other parts of the holding.

The fourth lot is 22ac laid out in two large divisions of high-quality pasture. Bounded in part by the River Breagagh and a local road, this parcel was once in tillage, has an endless water supply and excellent road frontage.

In parts of the Ballynonty farm time appears to have stopped

The entire holding is described as “a ready-to-go organic farm”.

The lands are of superb quality and are currently farmed to a high standard, and there is substantial road frontage.

The public auction will take place at the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles and on the LSL platform on Friday, November 19 at 3pm.

Prospective bidders are asked to register with the Mullingar office of James L Murtagh prior to the auction.