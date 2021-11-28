73ac residential holding in Clare with traditional yard has many possibilities

While the house is in habitable condition, it needs modernisation

A fine 73.5ac residential farm near the famous village of Tulla in Co Clare is coming to online auction on Wednesday, December 1 with a guide price of €750,000.

The property includes a substantial two-storey farmhouse and a series of traditional outbuildings in good repair.

Located on a quiet country road 700m off the R352 Ennis-Scarriff road, it is 5km from Tulla and 10km from Ennis.

The five-bedroom, stone-built house is set on an excellent site overlooking the farm.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, back kitchen, living room, sitting room and an ensuite bedroom with walk-in wardrobe.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

While the house is in habitable condition, it needs modernisation, and any new owner will want to undertake their own revamp and refurbishment.

The buildings immediately to the rear of the residence could be linked to the house as an annex.

The wide range of stone out-houses includes a variety of structures in good condition with plenty of character.

One of the structures is in the form of a long building housing a number of individual sheds; this could possibly be put to an amount of uses, from extra accommodation to office or workshop space.

Other dated farming facilities include a three-column haybarn with cattle crush and holding facilities.

The land is laid out is up to eight fields of meadowing and grazing that is described as “exceptional”.

According to auctioneer Pat Considine, the farm is renowned for fattening animals and, in its day, was regarded as a great place to winter cattle.

The holding is well fenced, with the boundary ditches in excellent repair and outstanding sheltering from a range of mature trees dotted throughout the farm.

Mr Considine describes the holding as “one of the finest farms to come on the market in the area for some time”.

Water is supplied to the dwelling and the farm from its own water source, an adjoining river.

The property will be sold by online auction Wednesday, December 1 in a transaction handled by Pat Considine Auctioneers in partnership with Munster Property Auctions.