Smaller residential and non-residential farms continue to be attractive to farmers and non-farmers alike.

62ac and plenty of organic potential in Clare on the market for €485,000

As the economy improves, there is increasing interest in farmland among the hobby farming sector, while expanding dairy farmers are constantly on the lookout for land to rear followers or grow fodder.

With that in mind, Nenagh auctioneer Eoin Dillon is handling the sale of a 62ac parcel of land between Barefield and Crusheen in Clare. Located at Ballyogan, the property is 3km off the M18 and 10 minutes from Ennis. The private treaty sale is guided at €495,000 or almost €8,000/ac.

According to the auctioneer, these lands were extensively reclaimed about 30 years ago and, in the intervening years, have been meticulously maintained in permanent pasture by the current owners.

An aerial view of the 56ac holding at Garrymore

"While the lands do not have organic status, they have been farmed in a manner close to organic with limited artificial fertilising and no sprays used over the years," Mr Dillon said.

The current owners are retiring from farming.

The three-bedroom cottage at Garrymore is in good condition

The place is dotted with stands of mature trees and natural hedgerow while the pasture is characterised by rich grasses watered by streams and a mains water connection. Facilities include a cattle crush and pen, while there is independent access from the public road.

The holding has the makings of an ideal out-farm, an excellent starter farm or a potential organic holding.