62ac and plenty of organic potential in Clare on the market for €485,000

Meticulously maintained land between Barefield and Crusheen guided at almost €8,000/ac

The 62-acre parcel of land
The 62-acre parcel of land
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Smaller residential and non-residential farms continue to be attractive to farmers and non-farmers alike.

As the economy improves, there is increasing interest in farmland among the hobby farming sector, while expanding dairy farmers are constantly on the lookout for land to rear followers or grow fodder.

With that in mind, Nenagh auctioneer Eoin Dillon is handling the sale of a 62ac parcel of land between Barefield and Crusheen in Clare. Located at Ballyogan, the property is 3km off the M18 and 10 minutes from Ennis. The private treaty sale is guided at €495,000 or almost €8,000/ac.

According to the auctioneer, these lands were extensively reclaimed about 30 years ago and, in the intervening years, have been meticulously maintained in permanent pasture by the current owners.

An aerial view of the 56ac holding at Garrymore
An aerial view of the 56ac holding at Garrymore

"While the lands do not have organic status, they have been farmed in a manner close to organic with limited artificial fertilising and no sprays used over the years," Mr Dillon said.

The current owners are retiring from farming.

The three-bedroom cottage at Garrymore is in good condition
The three-bedroom cottage at Garrymore is in good condition

The place is dotted with stands of mature trees and natural hedgerow while the pasture is characterised by rich grasses watered by streams and a mains water connection. Facilities include a cattle crush and pen, while there is independent access from the public road.

The holding has the makings of an ideal out-farm, an excellent starter farm or a potential organic holding.

Co Tipperary

Across the Shannon in Tipperary, Mr Dillon is bringing a c56ac residential farm at Garrymore, Capparoe, near Nenagh to the market by private treaty. The holding is guided at €495,000.

Located less than 10km from Nenagh and 8km from Dolla, the farm is centred around a three-bedroom cottage extending to 1,161 sq ft. The accommodation includes an entrance porch, a kitchen/dining room with a solid fuel stove. The sitting room has an insert stove, while the kitchen/utility is fully tiled with an outside WC adjacent.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom and a bathroom. At either end of the house there are two bedrooms with wooden floors and ceilings which are reached by two separate staircases. The house is in good condition and currently occupied.

Out of doors is a traditional farmyard with a range of older stone sheds and a relatively modern four-column round roof shed with a lean-to.

The land is made up of 55.91ac of decent grazing ground laid out in 20 fields divided by traditional hedgerow.

Indo Farming

