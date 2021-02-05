50ac premium Cork dairy ground for sale at €16,000/ac

The 50ac residential farm located near Dripsey has a mix of modern and dated sheds

A 50ac residential farm described as a premium dairy holding is on the private treaty market in Cork with a guide price of €800,000.

Situated in the Lee Valley, 20 km from Cork City and 5km from the villages of Dripsey and Coachford, the holding is in one block at the end of a cul-de-sac maintained by the county council.

The land is described as excellent quality agricultural ground and, over the years, has been home to a 90-cow dairy herd.

Presently in grass, the farm is laid out in a series of fenced and watered paddocks serviced by a roadway. Expand Close The land is made up of good undulating grazing ground / Facebook

Whatsapp The land is made up of good undulating grazing ground Selling agent Mike Brady of The Brady Group says around 45ac is in grass, while the rest is covered by the house, yard, sheds and a central roadway. A stream that flows along the lower part of the holding is counted in the overall acreage. There are potential gravel deposits at the western end of the property. The farm infrastructure includes a 100-cow dairy unit built to current standards with all the necessary pollution controls. Expand Close The farm buildings include a four-column slatted shed with a feeding passage / Facebook

Whatsapp The farm buildings include a four-column slatted shed with a feeding passage The sheds include an extensive A-roof shed, 10-unit milking parlour, an 87-cow cubicle shed, a machinery shed, a four-column slatted shed with feeding passage, calf sheds and other storage buildings. Given the size of the holding, the range of sheds is comprehensive. Expand Close The dairy infrastructure includes a 10-unit milking parlour / Facebook

Whatsapp The dairy infrastructure includes a 10-unit milking parlour The dwelling house is traditional farm house in good condition and located at the heart of the farm. The accommodation includes a kitchen, living room, dining room, utility, four bedrooms, a bathroom, a guest WC and an entrance porch. Features include oil fired central heating, PVC windows and a slate roof. Expand Close The two-storey, four-bedroom farmhouse is in good condition / Facebook

Whatsapp The two-storey, four-bedroom farmhouse is in good condition Mr Brady says the place would be ideal as an add-on dairy unit, an outside farm, a hobby farmer or as a tax investment. “As an addition to an existing dairy operation it would make a fine out-farm ideal for rearing replacement heifers. I suppose it is on the small side to be a viable standalone dairy operation, but it would suit part-timers or hobby farmers.” He adds that the owners are retiring and hope to move to a smaller place.