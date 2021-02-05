Farming

Farming

50ac premium Cork dairy ground for sale at €16,000/ac

A residential holding in the Lee Valley comes with extensive facilities including a 100-cow dairy unit

The 50ac residential farm located near Dripsey has a mix of modern and dated sheds Expand

The 50ac residential farm located near Dripsey has a mix of modern and dated sheds

Jim O'Brien

A 50ac residential farm described as a premium dairy holding is on the private treaty market in Cork with a guide price of €800,000.

Situated in the Lee Valley, 20 km from Cork City and 5km from the villages of Dripsey and Coachford, the holding is in one block at the end of a cul-de-sac maintained by the county council.

The land is described as excellent quality agricultural ground and, over the years, has been home to a 90-cow dairy herd.

