49ac non-residential farm in east Cork is guided at €550,000 or over €11,000/ac

The sheds are extensive and could be put to a number of uses.

A 79ac farm at Lemybrien, Co Waterford is in two lots and ideally laid out for dairying

Enticing: The 49ac holding at Killeagh, Co Cork is the best of agricultural land and has development potential

I spent most of my teenage years in East Cork. I got my secondary schooling in Castlemartyr.

Coming from dairyland in Limerick, I remember being amazed at the extent of tillage farming in the area and, even as a youngster, I can recall admiring the quality of the ground.

Dungarvan auctioneer Brian Gleeson is handling the sale of a 49ac non-residential farm on the outskirts of Killeagh — just down the road from Castlemartyr, and 14.5km from Youghal and Midleton.

Laid out in three large fields the property has plenty of road frontage on to the N25 Cork-Rosslare road.

For sale by private treaty the guide price is set at €550,000 or over €11,000/ac.

Mr Gleeson describes the ground as suitable for tillage and grass, and says it may have ‘hope value’ for development in years to come, given its proximity to the village.

He reports a wide range of interest from farmers, businesspeople and investors.

“Land is a hedge against inflation for anybody with cash,” he said. “I find that people who have cashed in an insurance policy or have perhaps sold a property are looking at buying land and see it as a good place for their money as any.”

79ac Waterford grass farm for €12,000/ac

Mr Gleeson is also selling a 79ac grass farm at Lemybrien in west Waterford. The non-residential holding has a guide price of €950,000 or about €12,000/ac.

Located 14km from Dungarvan on the Waterford road, the place is all in grass and ideal for dairying. It is currently in paddocks that are fenced with electric fencing, supplied with water and serviced by internal roadways.

A 79ac farm at Lemybrien, Co Waterford is in two lots and ideally laid out for dairying

A 79ac farm at Lemybrien, Co Waterford is in two lots and ideally laid out for dairying

It can be bought in two lots, with about seven fields in each: a parcel of 40ac fronts a local road while 39ac has frontage on to the R676 Carrick-on-Suir road.

Mr Gleeson says either lot would make an ideal out-farm for a dairy or a tillage enterprise, while the road frontage offers residential potential.

East Cork bungalow with former piggery on 10.6ac

Staying in the East Cork/Waterford area, a renovated bungalow on 10.6ac containing a former piggery is for sale at Ballymacoda, Co Cork with a guide price of €425,000.

The 10.6ac property at Curaheen, Ballymacoda includes a former piggery.

The 10.6ac property at Curaheen, Ballymacoda includes a former piggery.

Ballymacoda is 18km south east of Midleton, 14km south-west of Youghal and not far from the coast at Knockadoon.

According to Kyle Kennedy of selling agents Hegarty Properties, the three-bedroom bungalow has been completely renovated: it has been re-wired and re-plumbed, and has a newly fitted kitchen (as part of an open-plan area) and bathroom.

The bungalow has been totally renovated

The bungalow has been totally renovated

The bungalow is in turn-key condition.

The bungalow is in turn-key condition.

The former piggery is made up of a range of interconnected sheds that could be converted for many uses.

There is independent access to the outbuildings and 9ac of tillage land, currently growing spring barley.

The sheds are extensive and could be put to a number of uses.

The sheds are extensive and could be put to a number of uses.

The property is offered as an entire or lots with the house on 0.75ac guided at €275,000, while a parcel of 9.85ac with the outbuildings is guided at €150,000.