€44,627/ac paid for 57ac West Cork farm, with significant sand and gravel deposits

A 140ac farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin in Co Louth made €1.775m under the hammer

The Belmont holding was sold as an entire for €790,000

The 82.7ac farm at Belmont has extensive road frontage

The farm has the best of Limerick dairy land

The milking parlour is fully equipped with a 14-unit machine

The farm is fully equipped with extensive cubicle accommodation

A 148ac dairy farm at Breska, Clarina, Co Limerick is believed to have made €2.8m by private treaty auction.

The land is mostly in maize

What lies beneath: The 57.7ac farm at Ballineen, West Cork includes a dated house and sheds, but the holding is understood to contain significant sand and gravel deposits

The staggering €44,627/ac paid for a 57.7ac farm in Ballineen, West Cork might have a lot to do with the sharp rise in the cost of building material.

The holding, reputed to contain significant sand and gravel deposits, was bought at auction by a businessman with interests in the aggregate sector.

Prior to the sale of the residential tillage farm at Knockaneady, auctioneer John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde guided the price at between €1.1m and €1.2m. It made €2.575m.

Located 16km west of Bandon and 15km north of Clonakilty, the property includes a two-storey farmhouse in need of renovation, a range of dated outbuildings and 57.7ac of ground, most recently planted in maize.

Expand Close The land is mostly in maize / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land is mostly in maize

At auction Mr Hodnett confessed to being slightly taken aback when the opening bid of €1.25m exceeded the guide.

A solicitor acting in trust was first to raise a hand and soon after was followed by a businessman.

Both stayed the course, bidding in tranches of €25,000 until, at €1.87m, the auctioneer consulted with the trustees.

He resumed the auction and put the property on the market at €2m. The bidding continued until the hammer fell at €2.575m.

An industry insider said the prices for all materials associated with building had skyrocketed in recent months, so it should only be expected that land with sand or gravel deposits should follow suit.

Limerick dairy farm makes €18,900/ac

Dairying continues to be the key driver of land prices. A 148ac dairy farm at Breska, Clarina, about 12km from Limerick city, is believed to have made in the region of €2.8m or €18,900/ac after a private auction conducted by Tom Crosse of GVM.

Expand Close A 148ac dairy farm at Breska, Clarina, Co Limerick is believed to have made €2.8m by private treaty auction. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 148ac dairy farm at Breska, Clarina, Co Limerick is believed to have made €2.8m by private treaty auction.

The residential farm is made up of top-class grazing land serviced by a central passageway and fenced with a mix of electric fences, stone walls and natural hedgerows.

Expand Close The farm has the best of Limerick dairy land / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm has the best of Limerick dairy land

The range of farm buildings has cubicle accommodation for about 140 animals, a 14-unit operational milking parlour, machinery sheds, calving pens, calf houses and a 250,000gal slurry tower and three stables.

Expand Close The farm is fully equipped with extensive cubicle accommodation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm is fully equipped with extensive cubicle accommodation

Entitlements included come to an annual value of around €20,000.

Expand Close The milking parlour is fully equipped with a 14-unit machine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The milking parlour is fully equipped with a 14-unit machine

The residence is a two-storey traditional, hip-roofed farmhouse with a self-contained annex.

The new owner is believed to be a farmer from west Limerick.

140ac Louth holding sells for €1.775m

A 140ac farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin in Co Louth made €1.775m under the hammer of Raymond Potterton last week realising about €12,800/ac.

With road frontage to two roads, the holding is completely under tillage, serviced by internal roadways and drained by an efficient system of drainage.

The farm is 3.5km from Termonfeckin and 3km north of Drogheda. In two natural lots of 79ac and 61ac, it has no buildings.

Expand Close A 140ac farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin in Co Louth made €1.775m under the hammer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 140ac farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin in Co Louth made €1.775m under the hammer

At the combined online and in-person auction the 79ac parcel opened at €800,000 and was bid to €950,000, where it held.

The 61ac parcel attracted one bid of €650,000 and held there before the entire opened at €1.625m. It was bid to €1.7m and after consultation was put on the market at that and sold for €1.775m.

82.7ac Offaly farm makes €790,000

Ballinahown auctioneer Francis Kearney sold an 82.7ac residential grass and tillage farm at Ballylamon, Belmont, Co Offaly for €790,000.

Expand Close The Belmont holding was sold as an entire for €790,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Belmont holding was sold as an entire for €790,000

Located 1km from Belmont and around 1.5km from Ferbane, the holding has over 1km of road frontage and is made up primarily of grazing ground with 14ac of spring barley.

It included a yard with a series of dated buildings and a 1950s bungalow.

Expand Close The 1950s bungalow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 1950s bungalow

At the hybrid auction the property was offered initially in lots.

The house and yard on 42.2ac was bid to €340,000 while the second lot, consisting of 40.5ac including the 14ac of spring barley, was bid to €300,000.

Expand Close The 82.7ac farm at Belmont has extensive road frontage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 82.7ac farm at Belmont has extensive road frontage

At that point the entire was offered, and a man with local interests won the day.