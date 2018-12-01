Farm Ireland
42ac residential farm hits the market in Cork with a range of useful outbuildings

Jim O'Brien

At Carhue, 5km from Bandon, Ernest Forde is handling the sale of a 42ac residential farm with a range of dated but useful outbuildings.

The house and yard on 1.6ac is guided at €220,000 while the land is guided at €12,000/ac. The entire is guided at €700,000.

The residence is a traditional two-storey farmhouse with a more modern extension incorporating five bedrooms. The downstairs accommodation includes a living room, a living room/conservatory and a kitchen. There is also an ensuite bedroom, a utility and a store room. Upstairs are four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Out of doors the farm buildings include a lofted stone barn, a store house and a round roof covered silage pit with double lean-to and cubicles.

The land is described as the best of grazing ground laid out in a number of lots with plenty of road frontage. The first lot comprising the house and yard on 1.6ac is guided at €220,000.

The second lot extends to 26.1ac with frontage on to two roads at opposite sides of the property. Lot three is a parcel of 4.6ac with frontage on two sides while the fourth lot extends to 9.78ac with good road frontage.

According to Ernest Forde, the property is under offer at the moment with great interest in the lots and the entire.

Online Editors

