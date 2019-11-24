38ac outfarm in Tipp-top condition guiding €6,000/ac

The non-residential holding is at Ballylina East on the outskirts of the north Tipperary town of Borrisokane, a place that recently gave the country a powerful lesson on how to make the stranger welcome.

There are no entitlements with the property and the private treaty sale is guided at €350,000 or over €6,000/ac.

Eoin Dillon is handling the sale of a 38ac parcel of ground that has been farmed as an out-farm by a good and careful owner for many years.

Manageable

According to the auctioneer, the place is in top order and very manageable condition, a requirement for an out-farm land, given that the farmer is not on site to handle any emergencies.

"It was used primarily during the summer to hold different lots of cattle bought for finishing - cattle have not been wintered on the place for a long time," Eoin Dillon explains.

"The owner's homeplace is about half an hour away by Jeep and an hour on the tractor so he has decided it's time to sell.

"He has kept the place in perfect condition - all but one field is reseeded and the hedges are all trimmed and neat."

The property has 30ac of the best of ground with 7ac at the back inclined to be on the heavy side.

Facilities include a haybarn with a lean-to, along with cattle handling facilities, electricity and a water supply from a private well.

Given its decent road frontage and its location about 1km from Borrisokane, it could have the makings of a small residential holding.

It is in a strong farming area, and the auctioneer says he is experiencing strong interest in it from local farmers.

