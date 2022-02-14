34.5ac Cloughjordan farm with two bungalows and a range of outbuildings

The sitting room is heated by a wood-burning stove

One of the four bedrooms

This three-column haybarn with lean-to is suitable for animal or fodder storage

The land is made up of grazing, woodland and amenity

The old cottage farmhouse could be renovated for rental

The four-bedroom bungalow is in excellent condition

Options: This 34.5ac residential farm at Knockaspur, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary has an excellent range of buildings

Cloughjordan is a lovely town in the heart of North Tipperary. The place full of character, with a thriving eco-community and an operational railway station.

Its recorded history goes back to the early Norman arrivals in the 12th century, when the De Marisco family built a castle there.

The first De Marisco, a knight, went to the Holy Land in a crusade against the Saracens.

He is reputed to have brought back a stone from the River Jordan, which he inserted into the doorway over the castle, giving the area its name, ‘Clogh Shiúrdáin’ or the ‘Stone of Jordan’.

Since the time of the De Mariscos, Cloughjordan has continued to welcome new arrivals.

A compact and charming 34.5ac farm in the townlands of Knockaspur and Ratheeny would provide an excellent home for anyone looking to join the story.

Located 4.5km from the town, the holding comes with a substantial bungalow and a range of outbuildings with potential in a few sectors.

The private treaty sale is guided at €475,000.

Located 8.5km from Toomevara and 18km from Nenagh, the farm will be attractive to dairy and livestock farmers, hobby farmers, people with an equine interest or anyone who would like to experiment with sustainably managing a smallholding.

According to Nenagh auctioneer William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot,the land is made up of 13ac of good grazing, 6ac of medium-quality grazing and 13.5ac of forestry in Sitka spruce, oak and ash.

There is also mature woodland with a walkway and a 2ac pond.

The bungalow is in top condition. It has an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining area, a dining room with a solid-fuel stove, a sitting room, a bathroom, and a shower room.

There are four bedrooms, while a rear hall could function as a utility.

The yard contains a range of interesting buildings, including the original farmhouse. This single-storey cottage with a slated roof is a solid structure that could be upgraded for self-catering accommodation.

Beside it, a lofted barn could make for a really interesting conversion project.

A fine collection of farm buildings includes a partly slatted A-roofed cattle shed, a three-column hayshed with lean-to, a covered dung-stead and a holding yard with handling facilities.

Two other substantial structures with galvanised roofs could be used for storage or livestock.

Mr Talbot expects a wide range of interest in the sale.

With its mix of grazing, woodland and accommodation, it has many possibilities, including rural rental or options in the rural tourism market.