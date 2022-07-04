€32,000/ac paid for small north Clare parcel

The farm at Cappawhite included a mix of traditional and modern buildings like this slatted shed

Four online customers bid on this 30.8 parcel of roadside ground near Cloughjordan in Co Offaly. It made €326,000 or €10,500/ac

A c24ac parcel of ground at Roo, Gort, Co Galway was sold in two lots and made a combined €250,000 or around €10,400/ac

This 178ac portion of the Burren at Roo near Gort made €141,000 at auction.

Solid residence: Moher House on 115ac at Cappawhite, Tipperary was withdrawn from auction at €1.38m and sold afterwards for a higher figure

It has been a busy week in the auction rooms and prices of up to €32,000/ac are being paid for parcels big and small.

In Galway and north Clare, Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell had an extraordinary run of sales when he disposed of 16 out of 18 parcels of land at auction in a seven-day period.

In a headline sale he brought the hammer down on a 3.1ac piece of ground for €100,000 or over €32,000/ac. Located at Bell Harbour near the north Clare coast, it was part of a multi-lot farm sale that saw an 8.6ac parcel make €230,000 or €26,775/ac.

This was a massive price for what the auctioneer describes as agricultural ground.

At the same auction a 4.76 parcel of ground made €110,000 or over €23,000/ac while a 3.21ac piece made €55,000 or over €17,000/ac. Bringing up the rear a 6.12ac piece made €70,000 or almost €11,500/ac.

At another sale Mr Farrell sold a 18.5ac holding at Stradbally East, Clarinbridge, Co Galway for €250,000 or €13,500/ac.

Along the southern shore of Galway Bay at Ballybrannigan, Kinvara an 11.3ac parcel of rocky ground without planning sold for €120,000 or over €10,600, while a 2.4ac piece on the Ballyvaughan road made €33,000 or around €15,000/ac.

A rocky 8ac sold for €40,000 while a 10ac field with restricted access made €28,000.

Last week Mr Farrell held an auction of land in the eastern fringes of the Burren near Gort at Roo.

A 178ac farm of sheer rocky ground representing the end of the Burren was guided at €125,000 and made €141,000. The holding included a small farmyard.

Expand Close This 178ac portion of the Burren at Roo near Gort made €141,000 at auction. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 178ac portion of the Burren at Roo near Gort made €141,000 at auction.

A 24ac parcel of good grazing ground at the same address but across the road sold in two lots, making €250,000 or an average of €10,400/ac.

Expand Close A c24ac parcel of ground at Roo, Gort, Co Galway was sold in two lots and made a combined €250,000 or around €10,400/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A c24ac parcel of ground at Roo, Gort, Co Galway was sold in two lots and made a combined €250,000 or around €10,400/ac

A 20ac piece at the same address made €185,000, while a 4.94ac plot sold for €74,000 or just shy of €15,000/ac.

Mr Farrell described the sale as spectacular success with great prices paid. “To sell 16 out of 18 properties at auction in a seven-day period is as good an indication of the market as you are liable to get,” he said.

Offaly farm makes €10,500

Across the Shannon, Nenagh auctioneer Eoin Dillon sold a 30.8ac farm at Cloonaloughan, Cloughjordan in Co Offaly. It made €326,000 or over €10,500/ac at auction.

Expand Close Four online customers bid on this 30.8 parcel of roadside ground near Cloughjordan in Co Offaly. It made €326,000 or €10,500/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Four online customers bid on this 30.8 parcel of roadside ground near Cloughjordan in Co Offaly. It made €326,000 or €10,500/ac

Located 4km from Cloughjordan and Moneygall, the holding is in two roadside fields mainly in good grazing and a 4ac piece made up of waste ground and a wooded area.

At an in-person and online auction, all the action was online.

Matters opened at €235,000, with four bidders joining the fray. The place was put on the market at €250,000 and sold for €326,000.

27ac Clonmel field sells for 15,000/ac

In south Tipperary, REA Stokes & Quirke sold a 27ac field at Burgessland Newcastle, Clonmel. It made €420,000, or in excess of €15,000/ac, when it was bought by two local dairy farmers who plan on dividing the property between them.

115ac Limerick farm goes for over €1.38m

At Cappawhite in east Limerick, Matt Ryan sold a 115ac residential farm after auction.

It was offered for sale in lots but the entire attracted the highest bidding before being withdrawn at €1.38m.

It sold immediately after auction for a higher figure to a solicitor believed to be acting for someone with local connections.

The roadside holding is 1km from Cappawhite on the Doon road and is divided into three lots by local roads.

The residence is a solid two-storey farmhouse, while the yard is made up of a range of modern and dated buildings that include a disused milking parlour and dairy.

Expand Close The farm at Cappawhite included a mix of traditional and modern buildings like this slatted shed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm at Cappawhite included a mix of traditional and modern buildings like this slatted shed

There is also a derelict cottage on the land.

At auction the house and yard on 57ac was bid to €760,000, a 34ac parcel was making €300,000 and a 23ac piece with the derelict residence was bid to €280,000.

The entire was narrowly beating the combined lots at €1.38m when it was withdrawn.