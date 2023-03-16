31ac West Cork farm with tourism potential under offer at €675,000

One of the lovely things about spring is the ever-loudening sound of the birds in the morning as they mark out their territory.

I presume that the townland or Tiernanane at Barryroe in West Cork is the anglicisation of Tír na nÉan — the land of the birds. Whoever is fortunate enough to buy a 31ac residential farm in this townland will have much the sing about, having marked out a nice bit of territory for himself or herself.

Situated 15 minutes from Clonakilty, 20 minutes from Bandon and 1km from Barryroe Co-op, the farm is in an area of intensive and extensive dairy and tillage farming.

According to auctioneer John Hodnett, it is made up of quality ground that is low-lying and sheltered, producing a tillage crop in 2022.

Laid out in a series of 12 fields divided by traditional hedgerow, it was home to a dairy operation for many years but was leased in more recent times.

Expand Close Laid out in 12 fields, the farm at Tiernanane was home to a dairy operation for many years but was leased in more recent times. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laid out in 12 fields, the farm at Tiernanane was home to a dairy operation for many years but was leased in more recent times.

The two-storey, three-bedroom farmhouse is south-facing and has an extension.

While it is in habitable condition with oil-fired central heating, it could do with much refurbishment.

Adjoining it is an older two-storey farmhouse containing the boiler room and storerooms — this could form part of an extensive redevelopment project with tourism potential.

A mix of buildings makes up the farmyard and includes a range of stone-built sheds in good condition.

There is lofted barn, a former milking parlour along with a three-column haybarn enclosed on three sides.

The holding is the subject of an executor sale and is on the market by private treaty. According to Mr Hodnett it is under offer at €675,000.

​

68ac in Drimoleague bid at €10,000/ac

The same auctioneer is handling the sale of a 68ac farm with entitlements at Kilscohanagh, Drimoleague in West Cork. The roadside, non-residential holding is 4.5km south of Drimoleague village, about 12.5km north of Skibbereen and 5km west of the central branch of Drinagh Co-op.

Expand Close The non-residential 68ac farm at Kilscohanagh, Drimoleague in West Cork comes with entitlements. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The non-residential 68ac farm at Kilscohanagh, Drimoleague in West Cork comes with entitlements.

The farm is in old pasture and according to the auctioneer could do with reseeding. Most of it is in grass with some in rougher grazing and a parcel of old woodland is divided from the rest by a local road.

It is laid out in up to 20 fields, divided by hedgerow.

The place is attracting lively interest and is bid to €680,000 or €10,000/ac.

​

21ac Bandon farm guided at €15,000/ac

Staying in West Cork, Hodnett Forde, in the person of Ernest Forde, are also handling the sale of a 21ac farm at Knocknagallagh 5.5km south-west of Bandon.

Expand Close This 21ac farm at Knocknagallagh is c5km from Bandon and is guided at €15,000/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 21ac farm at Knocknagallagh is c5km from Bandon and is guided at €15,000/ac.

Laid out in three good fields, the place has good access from a local road and is supplied with water and electricity. This is also attracting keen interest and is guided at €15,000/ac.