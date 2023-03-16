Farming

31ac West Cork farm with tourism potential under offer at €675,000

Versatile Barryroe holding was home to a dairy operation but was in tillage under lease last year

Possibilities: The farmstead at Tiernanane includes a substantial farmhouse with the remains of a former farmhouse attached Expand
Laid out in 12 fields, the farm at Tiernanane was home to a dairy operation for many years but was leased in more recent times. Expand
The non-residential 68ac farm at Kilscohanagh, Drimoleague in West Cork comes with entitlements. Expand
This 21ac farm at Knocknagallagh is c5km from Bandon and is guided at €15,000/ac. Expand

Possibilities: The farmstead at Tiernanane includes a substantial farmhouse with the remains of a former farmhouse attached

Laid out in 12 fields, the farm at Tiernanane was home to a dairy operation for many years but was leased in more recent times.

The non-residential 68ac farm at Kilscohanagh, Drimoleague in West Cork comes with entitlements.

This 21ac farm at Knocknagallagh is c5km from Bandon and is guided at €15,000/ac.

Jim O'Brien

One of the lovely things about spring is the ever-loudening sound of the birds in the morning as they mark out their territory.

I presume that the townland or Tiernanane at Barryroe in West Cork is the anglicisation of Tír na nÉan — the land of the birds. Whoever is fortunate enough to buy a 31ac residential farm in this townland will have much the sing about, having marked out a nice bit of territory for himself or herself.

