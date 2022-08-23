Farming

31ac Tipperary farm with stables, guided at €575,000, bred a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner

'Happy home': Knockara is a stone-built four-bedroom house with a small industrial food production area Expand
The land at Knockara has plenty of road frontage. Expand
The country kitchen cum dining room is at the heart of the house. Expand
The sitting room's ceiling is supported by beams of Oregon pine Expand
There are five stables and a lunging ring among the equestrian facilities Expand
The land is elevated ground divided into a series of paddocks with plenty of road frontage. Expand
Knockara has a fine equestrian tradition with a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 1963 and a Cleeve Hurdle winner in 2014. Expand

'Happy home': Knockara is a stone-built four-bedroom house with a small industrial food production area

Jim O'Brien

Knockara Stables is a lovely compact equestrian property at Emly, Co Tipperary at the western edges of the Premier County surrounded on three sides by east Limerick.

The stone house and a small stable yard on 31.3ac are for sale by private treaty and guided at €575,000 by Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes.

