31ac Tipperary farm with stables, guided at €575,000, bred a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner

Knockara Stables is a lovely compact equestrian property at Emly, Co Tipperary at the western edges of the Premier County surrounded on three sides by east Limerick.

The stone house and a small stable yard on 31.3ac are for sale by private treaty and guided at €575,000 by Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes.

The village of Emly, about 14km west of Tipperary town and 7km east of Hospital, Co Limerick, is the seat of an old diocese subsumed into the archdiocese of Cashel in 1718.

A monastery founded there in the 6th century by St Ailbe became the base for the establishment of Emly as a diocese at the Synod of Rath Breasail in 1118.

Expand Close The land at Knockara has plenty of road frontage. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Knockara has plenty of road frontage.

Over the centuries abbots at the monastery became bishops of the small diocese with parishes in east Limerick, west Tipperary and south-east Clare.

The diocesan cathedral was destroyed by fire in 1192 and again in 1827. By 1876 it had been abandoned completely.

A few kilometres from the ancient site is the townsland of Clashdrumsmith, home to Knockara Stables, which includes a charming stone house as well as a range of stables and equestrian facilities.

The property was bought by Maria Mulcahy and her husband George Durrheim in 1989. After stripping it back to the walls they extended it over the years, adding an esuite bedroom on ground level at one side and a small industrial food production at the other.

Maria branched into the artisan food business in 2003 and established Knockara Pâtés, which she sold it at farmers’ markets far and near.

The purpose-built production and storage area adjoining the house could be turned into another bedroom or a home office. It too is built with stone.

“I love stone and when it came to extending the house, we got all the stone from the land,” Maria explains, recalling hair-raising journeys from various corners of the farm trying to control a tractor with a loaded transport box behind.

The two-storey house has three bedrooms upstairs, with a further ensuite bedroom on the ground floor; this has French doors leading to a patio area.

Expand Close The sitting room's ceiling is supported by beams of Oregon pine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The sitting room's ceiling is supported by beams of Oregon pine

The kitchen has a traditional Aga set in a stone surround. Across the hallway the living room is a comfortable space with a stone fireplace and a ceiling supported by Oregon pine beams.

Expand Close The country kitchen cum dining room is at the heart of the house. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The country kitchen cum dining room is at the heart of the house.

Out of doors there is a stable block with five stables, a lunging ring, a treatment space, a foaling space along with tack room and feed storage, a small paddock to the rear for a mare and foal and a three-column enclosed haybarn.

Expand Close There are five stables and a lunging ring among the equestrian facilities / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There are five stables and a lunging ring among the equestrian facilities

“Breeding and National Hunt racing was at the heart of it all,” Maria explains.

“The love for horses came from my father, Claude Thompson, who bred Saffron Tartan, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1963 while my mother, Jean Ryan, was heavily involved with the Scarteen Hunt.”

Knockara had its own claim to fame when Maria and George bred Knockara Beau, who went on the have a glittering career, winning the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2014.

Expand Close Knockara has a fine equestrian tradition with a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 1963 and a Cleeve Hurdle winner in 2014. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Knockara has a fine equestrian tradition with a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 1963 and a Cleeve Hurdle winner in 2014.

The land at Knockara is the best of Tipperary ground stretching out behind and to the side of the house, with plenty of road frontage on to the main road to Tipperary.

Expand Close The land is elevated ground divided into a series of paddocks with plenty of road frontage. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land is elevated ground divided into a series of paddocks with plenty of road frontage.

With the Galtee mountains visible from the higher paddocks, the farm is in a lovely setting.

It is fully fenced with a combination of electric fences and hedgerow. Water, from the mains supply and a private well, is piped to each paddock.

Maria’s husband passed away in 2019 and she is now leaving Knockara for Australia to be near her son and his family.

“I will be very sad to see it go,” she says, “but I am ready, the time has come, and I am looking forward to passing it on to someone who is going to have a happy home here.”