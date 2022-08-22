29.5ac of Tipp-top lakeside land in premier farming country

The Portroe land is in great heart and well minded by its tenant.

The 26ac farm at Portroe in North Tipp is in five fields with good road frontage.

The 20ac furthest from the lake at Coolbaun is prime arable ground.

Scenic: The farm at Coolbaun on the shores of Lough Derg is made up of top-class arable ground and summer grazing.

A 29.5ac property on the market at Brookfield, Coolbaun on the Tipperary shores of Lough Derg, is part of the home farm of the late Joe Keane, one of the pioneers of modern agricultural journalism.

Joe broke new ground writing about agriculture in the 1960s and ’70s, the halcyon days of Irish farming, as it transformed itself from subsistence to agri-business. He documented and promoted some of the key developments, from strip-grazing to silage making.

This part of his farm, with frontage onto Lough Derg, is 3km from the village of Coolbaun and 7km from Puckane and Borrisokane.

In a single block, the holding includes two distinct sections consisting of a 20ac parcel of top-class arable ground, while a 10ac parcel nearer the lake is inclined to be softer underfoot.

A shared laneway leads from the public road to the 20ac section, a level parcel of higher land. The second section runs down to the lake, where it has generous shoreline.

While the productive capacity of the lakeside portion is not in the same league as the higher ground, it could attract significant supports under new environmental provisions expected in the upcoming CAP.

Auctioneer Eoin Dillon of REA Eoin Dillon is guiding the private treaty sale at €375,000 or an overall price of about €12,700/ac.

“The 20ac portion should make between €15,000 and €17,000/ac, while the lower lying ground is guided at about €10,000/ac,” he said.

The area is home to a range of progressive dairy and tillage farms, and keen interest is expected from these sectors, as well as from private investors looking to buy land for long-term

leasing and enjoy the tax-free income.

Elevated 26ac parcel at Portroe

Not far away and further along the Tipperary shores of Lough Derg, a 26ac holding at Coumparker, Portroe is for sale with a guide price of €286,000 or over €10,000/ac.

The non-residential farm is made up of elevated, free-draining ground described by auctioneer William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot as suitable for any type of farming.

The property has great views over the countryside and comes with extensive road frontage.

The auctioneer believes it could have good significant site potential.

Mr Talbot is reporting strong interest in the holding and reveals that it is under offer.

“The land is in the highest state of productivity and has been well cared for by a tenant who had it leased for the last few years,” he said.

The farm is within 6km of Portroe village, between Nenagh and Ballina, and 8km from Garrykennedy, a pleasure spot on Lough Derg.