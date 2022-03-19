28.6ac residential farm in Waterford divided between forestry and grazing, guided at €225,000

The grazing land on the farm at Glenknockaun is suitable for sheep or horses

All about location: The two-bedroom cottage at the Vee in Co Waterford is in good structural order but needs attention

The Vee is one of the loveliest beauty spots in the country. In the foothills of the Knockmealdown mountains, it is about 10km north of Lismore on the Waterford-Tipperary border.

A 28.6ac residential holding at Glenaknockaun, 3km from The Vee, has lots of potential as a hobby farm and could be the ideal spot to settle down and write the great Irish novel.

The land is of mixed quality, with 12.9ac in planted in forestry while the remainder includes the cottage, surrounding garden and four adjoining fields in grass. The property is to be sold at online auction by Eamonn Spratt of REA Spratt, Dungarvan, who is guiding the sale at €225,000.

Planted in 2015, the forestry is in Sitka spruce with an outside belt of broadleaf commanding premiums of €2,500 per annum, payable until 2030. The remaining land is in upland grazing suitable for sheep or horses.

The structurally sound two-bedroom cottage needs attention but its presence in this scenic area, where planning permission for new builds is difficult to obtain, gives it great value, even as it stands.

There are two bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room, a sunroom, a kitchen and living area. The kitchen has a timber floor and a traditional open fire, plus a Belfast sink.

The living area also has a timber floor, an open fire and a timber vaulted ceiling. The dining area is just off the living area.

The cottage is set in a large garden with an ornate pond. Services include a private well, septic tank and oil-fired central heating. According to Mr Spratt, in 30 years of practice he has seldom listed a property in a setting as scenic and as peaceful.

“It does require some work, but what a location!” he said.

The holding will be sold by online auction on the BidNow platform on Friday, April 22 at 11am.

‘Perfect’ 26ac Westmeath parcel

At Glenidan, Collinstown in Co Westmeath, Pottertons of Navan are handling the sale of a 26ac parcel of ground. In his usual understated way, auctioneer Stephen Barry describes this as “the perfect farm”.

With 300m of frontage, the farm has been professionally fenced, both along the boundary and internally, where it is divided into a range of neat paddocks.

Reseeded in the not-too-distant past, the place was used for cattle and sheep and comes with a natural and mains water supply along with good cattle-handling facilities.

The auctioneer describes it as a ready-to-go model farm.

“All you have to do is drop the tailboard and let them off,” he said.

With a guide of €250,000, the place will be sold at auction at the Potterton Navan auction rooms and on the LSL online platform at 3pm on Wednesday, March 30.