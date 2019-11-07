€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country

Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m
Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

While farmers from the dairylands of Cork and Limerick appear to have quit travelling the country to buy dairy farms, there remains a healthy local appetite in these regions for land with milking potential.

It is to be expected that a 75ac residential grass farm at Milford - near Charleville in Cork and Dromcollogher in Limerick - will attract lots of attention from the heart of cow country. The sale is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m.

The land is somewhat in the shape of a three-pronged star, divided into about a dozen fields fenced with a mix of hedgerow and electric. The holding has plenty of road frontage with two public roads dividing it, while a right of way also runs through it.

The external roads, together with the right of way and an internal roadway, means that the holding has plenty of access points and is eminently suitable to dairying or tillage.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The yard is made up of a range of substantial sheds, including a four-column hayshed and a slatted shed, while a cubicle shed has an automatic scraping system and a feed passage. Other buildings include a disused milking parlour, a three-column haybarn with a lean-to and a range of cattle-handling facilities that includes a crush and a gathering yard. There is also a silage slab and a dungstead.

Farmhouse

The house is a two-storey, red-brick structure built 16 years ago. In great order, the fine farmhouse has accommodation that includes four bedrooms.

Richard Ryan of GVM describes the farm at Doona, Milford, as a good grass farm that has been well looked after, is in great heart and will be attractive to a range of customers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The holding is available in lots or as an entire. The largest lot is made up of a 30ac portion that comes with the farm buildings. The second extends to 21.5ac and a third portion is made up of 22.5ac. The house can also be bought as a separate lot.

Richard Ryan of GVM believes the €1m guide at €13,000/ac is a realistic guide for a farm of this quality.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Local farmer digs deep for Wexford 104ac holding
stock picture

Over 37,000 agriculture land sales in Ireland in 2018, with highest...
Residenrtial farm for sale Murroe, Co Limerick

A farm, home and business rolled into one for €520,000

Pictures: Billionaire Comer buys €7m Meath stud farm
Self-contained: The land and residence is all in one block and located in Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary borders and 18km from Waterford City

160ac Kilkenny farm on the market for €2m
Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Prime southeast tillage ground going for auction with €10,000/ac guide...
stock picture

'Punitive' stamp duty hike already hitting land sales


Top Stories

Despite the recent poor weather David Jeffers from Augha, Co Carlow had ground which was dry enough to plough and get ready for sowing. He sowed the wheat variety Graham at 11 stone per acre. Photo: Roger Jones

Potato growers' reliance on one variety is coming home to roost...
High EBI heifers that are in-calf to AI, and will be 530-580kgs at calving, are commanding the best prices.

In-calf dairy heifers commanding up to €1,500/hd
Tom ODonnell who was viciously assaulted

Vicious attack by trespasser 'is going to bug me for life'
Teagasc

€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers
Stock photo

Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving

'Polluter pays' - Hill farmers call for cull of dairy herd
File photo

Is this Kilkenny parish the EU dairy capital?