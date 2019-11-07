€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country
While farmers from the dairylands of Cork and Limerick appear to have quit travelling the country to buy dairy farms, there remains a healthy local appetite in these regions for land with milking potential.
It is to be expected that a 75ac residential grass farm at Milford - near Charleville in Cork and Dromcollogher in Limerick - will attract lots of attention from the heart of cow country. The sale is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m.
The land is somewhat in the shape of a three-pronged star, divided into about a dozen fields fenced with a mix of hedgerow and electric. The holding has plenty of road frontage with two public roads dividing it, while a right of way also runs through it.
The external roads, together with the right of way and an internal roadway, means that the holding has plenty of access points and is eminently suitable to dairying or tillage.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
The yard is made up of a range of substantial sheds, including a four-column hayshed and a slatted shed, while a cubicle shed has an automatic scraping system and a feed passage. Other buildings include a disused milking parlour, a three-column haybarn with a lean-to and a range of cattle-handling facilities that includes a crush and a gathering yard. There is also a silage slab and a dungstead.
Farmhouse
The house is a two-storey, red-brick structure built 16 years ago. In great order, the fine farmhouse has accommodation that includes four bedrooms.
Richard Ryan of GVM describes the farm at Doona, Milford, as a good grass farm that has been well looked after, is in great heart and will be attractive to a range of customers.
The holding is available in lots or as an entire. The largest lot is made up of a 30ac portion that comes with the farm buildings. The second extends to 21.5ac and a third portion is made up of 22.5ac. The house can also be bought as a separate lot.
Richard Ryan of GVM believes the €1m guide at €13,000/ac is a realistic guide for a farm of this quality.
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland