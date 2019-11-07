€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country

It is to be expected that a 75ac residential grass farm at Milford - near Charleville in Cork and Dromcollogher in Limerick - will attract lots of attention from the heart of cow country. The sale is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m.

The land is somewhat in the shape of a three-pronged star, divided into about a dozen fields fenced with a mix of hedgerow and electric. The holding has plenty of road frontage with two public roads dividing it, while a right of way also runs through it.

The external roads, together with the right of way and an internal roadway, means that the holding has plenty of access points and is eminently suitable to dairying or tillage.