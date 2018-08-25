175ac with plenty of dairy potential in Tipperary

Shee and Hawe are handling the sale of a 175ac farm at Ballyvarra near Mullinahone in Co Tipperary.

The holding with substantial cattle facilities is guided by private treaty at €1.9m.

Located 2km from Mullinahone, the farm has a mixed history in terms of usage.

In recent years, a 40ac parcel was used to grow barley and oats with the remainder in grazing and rented to a beef farmer. Of course everyone asks about dairy potential this weather and this farm has plenty given the quality of the buildings and the land where a large portion is serviced by good internal roadways.

The main part of the farm is laid out in a series of 20 paddocks and while most of the ground is the best of quality, a 15ac portion is environmentally managed as fallow land and 10ac is in Wild Bird Cover.

The farmyard is at the centre of the holding and made up of a four-column slatted shed, a five-span slatted shed and an uncovered slatted unit.

Other buildings include an office and an agricultural store along with two four-column haybarns.

Given that this large farm with big acreage and good farm buildings is located in South Tipperary, the sale could be the scene of a clash of the titans as the local lords of the track and local milk barons fight it out.