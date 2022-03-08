125ac in Kerry with guide of €5,600/ac

A 95.7ac farm of mixed land near Kildimo in Co Limerick has plenty of road frontage

Ardfert is an old monastic site and the monks always chose good land like this 11.1ac holding near Ardfert.

Wind farm neighbour: The 125ac farm at Gurteen-nacloona, Ballylongford in North Kerry has grazing, planting and alternative energy potential

A 125ac block of land is regarded as sizeable in any part of the country but is particularly so in Kerry, where holdings tend to be smaller.

There will be intense interest in the private treaty sale of a 125ac farm at Gurteennacloona, Ballylongford in the north of the Kingdom.

Located 6km from Tarbert and Ballylongford and 14km from Listowel, it is guided by McQuinn Property Services at €700,000 or €5,600/ac.

The holding, with no buildings and no entitlements, is laid out in six fields of good-quality grazing ground. These make up about two-thirds of the land, while the rest is in poorer grazing and would be regarded as marginal.

The lands have good road frontage thanks to a local road that crosses the farm.

Located next to a wind farm, the property may have potential in that regard.

According to auctioneer Eamonn Quinn it is ideally placed to maximise benefits from the new CAP regime, where schemes and funding will favour extensive farming along with the protection and enhancement of biodiversity.

He believes it would be a great buy for a dairy farmer seeking to mitigate a nitrates burden. “Ideally it will be sold in one block but it also lends itself to being broken up into lots, depending on what the market demands,” he said.

‘Powerful’ parcel in North Kerry dairyland

Mr McQuinn is also handling the sale of an 11.7ac plot of versatile, fertile land at Ardrahan, Ardfert.

Described as “a powerful piece of ground in the heart of north Kerry dairyland” the sale is guided at €18,000/ac in a private treaty sale.

Ardfert is 10km north west of Tralee and the farm is 4km from the village. It comes with extensive dual road frontage on to a local road and a regional road.

Ardfert is an old monastic site and the monks always chose good land like this 11.1ac holding near Ardfert.

Laid out all in one block, the land is “completely without waste”.

Mr McQuinn describes it as “a smashing piece of ground” with a southerly aspect and says it is equally suitable for grazing or tillage.

“It is a small, handy-sized parcel with mains water and plenty of access. It will appeal to a wide range of buyers and would make a perfect addition to any existing farm,” he said.

Mixed holding at Kildimo for €500,000

The N69 from Limerick to Tralee road will take you to Ballylongford and, indeed, you can branch off for Ardfert.

On the way, 12km from the city, the road passes through my sweet Kildimo where a 95.7ac parcel of ground is coming to auction with a guide in excess of €500,000.

Auctioneer Tom Crosse of GVM describes it as a mixed holding with 45ac of good grazing ground and about 50ac of rougher ground that needs attention.

A 95.7ac farm of mixed land near Kildimo in Co Limerick has plenty of road frontage

This latter portion includes mature woodland and overgrowth.

The grazing ground is in a number of handy, well-fenced divisions and the holding has extensive road frontage, and, according to the auctioneer, possible site potential.

It has a natural water supply and adjoins a lake to the rear, known locally as Long Jim’s Lake.

According to Mr Crosse the holding would make ideal grazing ground for dairy or beef with the rougher land having potential to generate ‘green’ income.

Given its location close to Limerick city, John O’Connell of GVM believes it has the makings of a really good investment opportunity.

The property will be sold at hybrid auction at 3pm on Wednesday, March 23 at the GVM auction rooms, Glentworth Street, Limerick.

If you wish to bid online, register at www.lslauctions.com or if intending to bid in person you will need to register with GVM Auctioneers and pay a deposit at least three days before the sale.