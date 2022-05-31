115ac residential grazing farm on Tipp-Limerick border with a guide price of €1.3m

The farmstead from the 34ac at Kilfeacle is set back from the road and reached by an avenue.

This three-bedroom cottage is on 34ac at Kilfeacle, 7km from Tipp town.

A three-column hayshed is used to store farm machinery.

There is an extensive range of sheds in the yard including a haybarn with a loose bedded lean-to.

A 23ac parcel has lots of road frontage and contains a derelict cottage.

The 115ac farm at Moheis in three lots, with the house and yard on 57ac making up the first lot

Opportunity: The six-bedroom house at Moher, Cappawhite is in good condition but could do with some cosmetic refurbishment

Cappawhite on the Tipperary‑Limerick border can be contested country where the hurling season can be hot.

It is also strong farming country and there will undoubtedly be lively local competition from both sides of the county boundary for a 115ac grass farm with a fine farmhouse and good buildings at Moher.

It is to be sold at auction by Matthew Ryan with a guide price of €1.3m.

The roadside holding is about 1km from Cappawhite on the Doon road and is divided into three lots by local roads giving it oodles of road frontage. Part of the land is slightly elevated with views of the Galtee Mountains.

A two storey, six-bedroom residence and yard make up the farmstead.

The well-fenced land is all in grass and described by Mr Ryan as south-facing, sheltered ground.

It was farmed as a dairy enterprise a number of years ago and has been a drystock holding in recent times.

The yard has an extensive range of buildings that includes a disused milking parlour and dairy, a four-column slatted shed, a five-column haybarn/covered silage pit with a lean-to.

There are also two three-column hay barns, one with lean-to. There is also a derelict cottage on the land.

The six-bedroom residence is in good condition but could do with some cosmetic refurbishment.

Mr Ryan expects plenty of local interest, particularly as the farm will be offered in lots.

These comprise the residence, yard and lands on 58ac; a 34ac parcel; and a 23ac piece that includes the derelict cottage.

The auction takes place at the Ballykisteen Hotel, Limerick Junction, at 3pm on Wednesday, June 22.

34ac residential holding for €500,000 in Kilfeacle

Mr Ryan is also handling the sale of a compact 34ac residential holding at Mount William, Kilfeacle, 7km from Tipperary town and 15 minutes from the M8.

The roadside farm is made up of good grazing ground, with a three-bedroom house and a small farmyard set back from the road and reached by an avenue.

The land is in great heart and laid out in five grass fields that are well sheltered and fenced without any waste.

The single-storey, south-facing house is in good structural and decorative repair.

Among the range of farm buildings are a three-column haybarn with lean-to, a milking parlour, a dairy and a cow byre.

Mr Ryan is guiding the private treaty sale at €500,000. Offers are to be submitted to his office by 3pm on Wednesday, June 8.

68ac Cappamore farm guided at €700,000

Back in Co Limerick, Matthew Ryan is selling a 68ac non-residential farm at Killure, 2km from Cappamore.

The farm is laid out in three large fields suitable for silage or grazing and comes with a guide of €700,000.

The property will be sold as an entire and offers are to be submitted by 3pm on Thursday, June 9.