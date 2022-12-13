107ac Bandon merchant farm on the market for €15,000/ac

Premium
Holding with tillage, grass and forestry comes with traditional farmhouse and a range of sheds, and is available in lots
Merchant families in many rural towns had farm holdings ‘out the country’. Some had the proverbial ‘house and a few acres’ and others had substantial properties.
A 107ac residential farm at Curraclough 1.6km north of Bandon was owned by a family with a business in the town and is now the subject of an executor sale. It is on the private treaty market with a guide of €15,000/ac.
The place has been let for a number of years and is in a mixture of grass and tillage with a portion in forestry.
According to Ernest Forde of selling agents Hodnett Forde, the lands are of good quality, laid out in large divisions and recently produced a maize crop.
The holding, which is part bounded by a stream, includes 18ac of semi-mature forestry that will prove valuable when it comes to felling.
The farm is easily accessed with plenty of road frontage and includes a small parcel of 4.6ac situated away from the main farm; this part comes with the ruin of a Victorian gate lodge.
The fine traditional two-storey, three-bedroom farmhouse is in good structural condition but is in need of modernisation. It has two reception rooms.
Immediately to the rear are a number of well-kept stone outbuildings laid out in a traditional courtyard setting; these could be converted to further uses.
Beyond that is another stone farm building in need of attention and across the road from the house is a farmyard with limited facilities that include two open silage pits.
The farm is being offered as an entire or in a range of lots, including a non-residential parcel of 90ac; the house and outbuildings on 12.4ac; and the 4.6ac piece away from the main farm.
While not setting a hard and fast guide price, Ernest Forde said that good farmland in the area was making around €15,000/ac in recent transactions.
He expected this property to easily make that kind of money and reports good interest.