107ac Bandon merchant farm on the market for €15,000/ac

Merchant families in many rural towns had farm holdings ‘out the country’. Some had the proverbial ‘house and a few acres’ and others had substantial properties.

A 107ac residential farm at Curraclough 1.6km north of Bandon was owned by a family with a business in the town and is now the subject of an executor sale. It is on the private treaty market with a guide of €15,000/ac.

The place has been let for a number of years and is in a mixture of grass and tillage with a portion in forestry.

The farm extends to 107ac and can be sold as an entire or in lots.

The farm extends to 107ac and can be sold as an entire or in lots.

According to Ernest Forde of selling agents Hodnett Forde, the lands are of good quality, laid out in large divisions and recently produced a maize crop.

The holding, which is part bounded by a stream, includes 18ac of semi-mature forestry that will prove valuable when it comes to felling.

The farm is easily accessed with plenty of road frontage and includes a small parcel of 4.6ac situated away from the main farm; this part comes with the ruin of a Victorian gate lodge.

The fine traditional two-storey, three-bedroom farmhouse is in good structural condition but is in need of modernisation. It has two reception rooms.

Immediately to the rear are a number of well-kept stone outbuildings laid out in a traditional courtyard setting; these could be converted to further uses.

To the rear of the house is a traditional courtyard of well-maintained buildings.

To the rear of the house is a traditional courtyard of well-maintained buildings.

Beyond that is another stone farm building in need of attention and across the road from the house is a farmyard with limited facilities that include two open silage pits.

The farm is being offered as an entire or in a range of lots, including a non-residential parcel of 90ac; the house and outbuildings on 12.4ac; and the 4.6ac piece away from the main farm.

The farm comes with 18ac of semi-mature forestry.

The farm comes with 18ac of semi-mature forestry.

While not setting a hard and fast guide price, Ernest Forde said that good farmland in the area was making around €15,000/ac in recent transactions.

He expected this property to easily make that kind of money and reports good interest.