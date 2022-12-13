Farming

107ac Bandon merchant farm on the market for €15,000/ac

Holding with tillage, grass and forestry comes with traditional farmhouse and a range of sheds, and is available in lots

Handsome: The residence at Curraclough, Bandon, Co Cork is structurally sound but in need of modernisation Expand
The farm extends to 107ac and can be sold as an entire or in lots. Expand
The farm comes with 18ac of semi-mature forestry. Expand
To the rear of the house is a traditional courtyard of well-maintained buildings. Expand
Jim O'Brien

Merchant families in many rural towns had farm holdings ‘out the country’. Some had the proverbial ‘house and a few acres’ and others had substantial properties.

A 107ac residential farm at Curraclough 1.6km north of Bandon was owned by a family with a business in the town and is now the subject of an executor sale. It is on the private treaty market with a guide of €15,000/ac.

