104ac farm comes with self-contained apartments ideal for a rural tourism venture

The land is laid out in one block and has four access points and internal roadways
Character: The house and two apartments are located in a courtyard setting
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Land sales have been rather quiet in south Tipperary in comparison to last year but, as always in this part of the world, whatever sells, sells well.

A 104ac residential tillage farm with a main house and two apartments will attract farmers and those with an eye for a farm with rural tourism options. The property, located at Ballygerald 3km from New Inn, 7km from Rosegreen and 11km from Cahir and Cashel, is on the private treaty market with a guide of €1.8m.

Laid out in a series of large fields with a line of trees along the front boundary, it comes with 1km of frontage on to two roads and four access points ideal for moving machinery and potential development, subject to planning permission. There is a network of internal roadways leading to all the fields, which should prove attractive to dairy buyers.

Outbuildings include a secure, walled hay barn extending to 2,000 sq ft along with a walled machinery shed measuring 1,600 sq ft. There are also two stables, a tack room and a staff canteen along with a changing room and toilets.

The residential accommodation is set in a courtyard setting where the main house, a renovated two-storey farmhouse, is set at right angles to a converted, two-storey, stone-built barn containing two apartments. The main residence was refurbished in 2005.

Extending to 2,600 sq ft, the accommodation includes an entrance hall, kitchen, utility room, a dining/sitting room with patio doors that lead to the garden, while the downstairs accommodation also includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The converted stone barn has been altered to include two one-bedroom apartments with one extending to 550 sq ft and the other to 390 sq ft respectively. The house and apartments are set in lovely mature gardens.

Alison De Vere Hunt of selling agents Cashel Marts describes the farm as a fine tillage farm with plenty of potential for dairying or beef. The place is already attracting keen interest.

