103ac North Cork farm ‘in great condition’ guided at €1m

Cork farms are always the focus of intense competition. While land buyers from the county are known to travel for good ground, they are also very competitive on the home front.

There will be keen local interest in the executor sale of a 103ac residential farm at Clonbannin West in Mallow. It has all the attributes that make for a good sale: roadside land, decent buildings and dairy potential.

The holding is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1m.

Situated 5km from Boherbue, 10km from Millstreet and 12km from Kanturk, the place is in strong farming country. It has frontage on to the N72 — the main Cork to Killarney road — on to a local road, where the main entrance is located.

The house and yard at Clonbannin West are at the centre of the farmstead.

Whatsapp The house and yard at Clonbannin West are at the centre of the farmstead.

The farm is in one block and divided into 14 grass fields fenced with traditional hedgerow. While two fields are in rougher grazing, the remaining divisions are in good heart.

The place was a dairy farm for a number of years and converted to beef in 2004. Since 2019 it has been rented for zero grazing.

“There hasn’t been an animal on the land for the last three years, it is in great condition,” said auctioneer Catherine Pomeroy-Murphy.

The wide range of farm buildings includes adjoined round-roofed sheds, covering a silage pit and a cubicle house with 36 cubicles. Cattle-handling facilities and an obsolete milking parlour are also part of the yard.

The land at Cloonbannin is in 12 good fields and two that need attention.

Whatsapp The land at Cloonbannin is in 12 good fields and two that need attention.

The traditional four-bedroom farmhouse is in need of modernisation and hasn’t been occupied in a number of years.

“A farm of this size rarely comes on the market in this part of the world and it is generating huge interest, not just among local farmers but enquiries are coming from farmer and business interests further afield,” said Ms Pomeroy-Murphy.

36ac tillage holding at Inishannon

Further south, at Curra near Inishannon, between the villages of Crossbarry and Halfway, Hodnett Forde auctioneers are handling the sale of a 36ac non-residential tillage farm that comes with a guide of about €14,000/ac.

At Curra, Inishannon the land recently grew maize and is under a crop of fodder beet.

Whatsapp At Curra, Inishannon the land recently grew maize and is under a crop of fodder beet.

The holding is 12km from Cork city and bounded on one side by the River Owenabue. Access is over a short right of way.

Having produced a crop of maize recently the farm is currently growing a crop of fodder beet. Although low-lying, it is described by Ernest Forde as a farm with a great reputation as a very productive holding of good agricultural ground.

The fodder beet crop at Curra

Whatsapp The fodder beet crop at Curra

“There is lots of local interest in it,” he said.