Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

103ac North Cork farm ‘in great condition’ guided at €1m

Former dairy holding near Mallow has been rented out for zero grazing and ‘there hasn’t been an animal on the land in three years’

&lsquo;Generating huge interest&rsquo;: The 103ac residential farm at Clonbannin West, Mallow is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1m Expand

Close

&lsquo;Generating huge interest&rsquo;: The 103ac residential farm at Clonbannin West, Mallow is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1m

‘Generating huge interest’: The 103ac residential farm at Clonbannin West, Mallow is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1m

‘Generating huge interest’: The 103ac residential farm at Clonbannin West, Mallow is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €1m

Jim O'Brien

Cork farms are always the focus of intense competition. While land buyers from the county are known to travel for good ground, they are also very competitive on the home front.

There will be keen local interest in the executor sale of a 103ac residential farm at Clonbannin West in Mallow. It has all the attributes that make for a good sale: roadside land, decent buildings and dairy potential.

Most Watched

Privacy