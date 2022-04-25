100ac Co Tipperary estate with period house on the market for €3m

In 1966 Thomas and Dorothy Ronan, whose family still resides at Rocklow, bought the estate and undertook considerable restoration

One of the rooms at the period house

According to Marcus Magnier of Colliers, “you could walk your mare from Rocklow to Coolmore to have her covered”.

Rocklow House near Fethard in Co Tipperary is a substantial period residence standing on 100ac. The house and lands are on the private treaty market in a sale handled by Colliers and guided at €3m.

At the heart of Tipperary equine country close to Coolmore and Ballydoyle, the holding is 2.5km from Fethard and about 15km from Cashel and Clonmel.

An Irish Land Survey map from 1778 records ‘Rocklowe’ as a property standing where the current house is built occupied by the Lowe Family.

After the Lowes, it came into the ownership of Benjamin Frend and his wife Elisa Gough, who built the three-storey over semi-basement country house in 1790 and lived there during the first half of the 19th century.

Over the centuries it changed hands a few times with the winemaking Bartons numbered among the owners.

The Massey family held the keys and the deeds from the 1880s until 1960 and in 1966 Thomas and Dorothy Ronan, whose family still resides at Rocklow, bought the estate and undertook considerable restoration. A keen huntsman, Thomas Ronan also produced a number of notable racehorses including Golden Horus, the first stallion to stand at Coolmore Stud.

Just as the ownership changed, the building changed when a two-storey extension was added around 1850 and a conservatory around 1900. The house is in good condition throughout and while true to its time, it is very much fit for modern living.

Rocklow is accessed through wrought iron gates where a renovated gate lodge stands and from there a treelined tarmac avenue leads to the forecourt of the residence. Inside the front porch the accommodation includes a reception hall, four reception rooms, seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and a semi-basement with wine cellars, a playroom, office and stores.

The sitting room is to the right of the hall while the drawing and dining rooms are to the rear and interconnected by double doors. A smaller hallway located off the reception area gives access to the stairs, the kitchen/breakfast room, the sunroom and a family room to the rear.

A guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom is located at the first floor return level. The first floor proper hosts the family bathroom along with two further bedrooms.

The second floor has four bedrooms, a family bathroom, linen room and store. The semi-basement opens to a courtyard and includes two wine cellars, a laundry, an office, a utility room, a boot room and two stores.

On first floor of the courtyard buildings is the ‘entertainment wing’, complete with a ballroom, two ‘ante rooms’, a vestibule and a chapel. The gate lodge at the main entrance was recently modernised and contains two bedrooms, a sitting room, a kitchen/dining area and a bathroom.

Adjoining the house is a part-cobbled and lofted courtyard with three coach houses, seven Victorian stables, a feed house, tack room, emergency generator and two further stables. Accessed through an arched entrance with double wooden doors this area has retained all the character of the Victorian era.

Separate from the house and with its own entrance a double stable yard has 16 stables, a stallion box, and four storerooms. A more conventional farmyard nearby has four stables, a three-column open shed, a covered six horse walker and a seven-column hay barn.

The extensive gardens are in lawns and shrubberies bounded by mature woodland. An ornamental lake is formed by a weir on the River Clashawley, which bounds the property.

The entire holding covers 100ac with about 20ac in woodland while the house, grounds, river and lake account for about 7.5ac. The remaining 72.5ac is made up of top class arable land currently in grass divided into 10 post and rail paddocks and serviced by internal roadways.